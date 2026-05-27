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In this issue: funky “toilet jazz”, illegal cut-out CDs, math-rock, summery shoegaze with a dark underbelly, free jazz, “future archaeology”, almost imperceptible frequencies, and an album that calls for its listeners to “dance without stigma”.

Modern life is rubbish: DJ Gurl’s creator digs deep for tales from the underbelly on bold new LP

On the opening track of Landfill, the album’s protagonist tells us, “There are no clean sounds here — only what’s been stepped on, used, and thrown away: evidence of a life. Abandoned desires, broken bodies, piled up here, fermenting.” The album is only a few minutes old, but it’s already clear that this is not your average Chinese pop record.

That this is not the world of ‘positive energy’ and saccharine ballads is affirmed over the course of the LP’s 13 tracks: there are samples from gay Taiwanese dramas, tales of illicit hotel room hook-ups and sugar daddies, nods to a pioneering Chinese punk, and an entire track dedicated to those living with HIV. Not exactly common elements in mainstream Chinese music.

The artist responsible is Lie, one of a number of aliases for Guizhou-born producer Chen Haonan. As DJ Gurl, he has been making heads spin with a string of exhilarating hyperpop releases over the last couple of years. As DJ Gonorrhea, he’s lent his quirky production skills to some of the other stars of China’s hyperpop scene. Now, as Lie, he’s seemingly attempting something quite different, something personal. Lie is technically another of Chen’s pseudonyms, but the persona feels like less of a proxy here. The producer raps and sings on Landfill (sometimes imperfectly), appears on its cover (hands bound behind his back, with characters scrawled across his chest), and delivers a full-on dance routine himself in its lead music video.

The opening track quickly sets the tone, not just with its signposting of “no clean sounds”, but with its first-person narrative. It sees Lie talk of growing up beside railway tracks and falling into a group of companions (“my mother didn’t like them; I also didn’t like them,” he says, in a level Guizhou accent that echoes those in Kaili Blues). “Some went to jail, some went to Southeast Asia, some died,” he tells us matter-of-factly. This album, Lie says, is for them.

As the record unfolds, it goes deeper. There are tales of lost nights, of debauchery and sugar daddies, but also of soul-searching and broken hearts (the album was released on May 20th, which said a certain way sounds a little like ‘I love you’ in Mandarin). “Why is life the hardest song to sing?” Lie asks on penultimate song ‘Lost Kids’, reflecting some of the album’s darker overtones. On that same track, he shouts out He Yong, the outspoken Beijing-born musician sometimes referred to as ‘China’s first punk’, who ended up being committed following a suicide attempt, and whose one and only album, released in 1994, Landfill takes its name from (He Yong’s record was more commonly translated as Garbage Dump, but the Chinese is the same). “I pray for more courage,” Lie declares as the record reaches its end.

Landfill nevertheless features plenty of bold moments. Appearing half way through the LP, the song ‘Aids, Aids’ makes it clear that Lie is looking to pack more of an emotional punch than with anything DJ Gurl has offered to date. The lyrics talk of “bravery” in the face of “harsh words”, of “shattered self-esteem” and death-wishes. The video version comes with the pointed message that it is intended to “honor all my friends living with HIV”, and includes a call to “dance against stigma”.

The album marks a musical change too. While DJ Gurl’s sound is built on “a blistering, bewildering blend of genres, all backed by club-ready, sometimes ridiculously in-your-face beats”, Landfill takes a different tack. The quality of production is still there, the playful touches and clever samples, and overall there’s still an eclecticism to the sound — 1990s-style pop motifs, myriad TV and film clips (including from an adaptation of Pai Hsien-yung’s Crystal Boys), traditional Chinese instrumentation and folk, and some bone-juddering beats all feature — but Lie is more focused on songs here. The approach is less hyper, more pop.

Aiding this undertaking are a number of notable guests. It’s testament to the reputation Chen has built through his various pseudonyms that he’s able to call in features from buzzy names such as Billionhappy (the hyperpop rapper whose most recent album Chen helped produce) and jackzebra (the viral cloud rap star who recently teamed up with Bloodz Boi). He also brings rising alternative acts along for the ride, such as Henan-born singer eden2001 and Guangzhou-based artist Yoyi.

The album is not without its blemishes: while some will hear a raw honesty in Lie’s vocals, others may just find him out of tune; Lie’s admiration for Michael Jackson is presumably only music- and dance-related (he also credits Terry Riley as an influence), but sharing that appreciation unqualified on a track called ‘Lost Kids’ is a jolting juxtaposition; likewise, taking a stand against prejudice one moment and sampling and shouting out Ye the next seems ill-judged.

Yet ultimately, if DJ Gurl demonstrated that Chen could do irreverent and in your face, Lie shows he can do powerful songwriting. Landfill is no throw-away record.

Landfill is out now.

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Close to the edge: art rockers handycam deliver a wild ride on album made in half a day

“Art Rock / Theatrical Music / Toilet Jazz”. These are the genres that Shanghai-based band handycam profess to traffic in. Their debut album proper sees them blend the kind of groove-inflected global sounds-influenced jazz of Beijing’s Sleeping Dogs and Brooklyn-founded act Pu Poo Platter with more out-there psych-ish guitar licks. Toilet jazz? Perhaps, but this is no piss-take: handycam’s line-up is flush with talent and their fun sound is rooted in some serious musicianship.

Initiated as a solo project in spring 2025, handycam has grown both sonically and numerically since then, with founder Hong Xinyang building a five-member group counting renowned Shanghai experimental guitarist Aming and Cola Ren collaborator and Pu Poo Platter saxophonist tga among its ranks. Kaidan Kaidan is their first studio album as a full band.

Released less than a month after it was recorded, the LP was put together in just half a day on a bunch of old analogue equipment and without any proper rehearsals. “The musicians were all a little tense,” says Hong. “One was still half asleep.” Presumably that state didn’t last too long, given the bursts of psych-ish guitars that punctuate so many of the tracks here.

The constraints may have caused a few hiccups, as Hong readily admits, but the ‘as-live’ approach and the less-polished moments it leads to give the album a suitably febrile energy. As Hong puts it, “Don’t compromise for realness, don’t make excuses, seize the moment, and grasp what truly matters.”

Kaidan Kaidan is out now.

Staying out for the summer: nu gaze with an edge from Sichuan’s Sleep Leaps

Is it a coincidence that Summer Outside, the second studio album from Chengdu band Sleep Leaps, features a cover that looks a little like that for Psychopomp? Probably. There’s obviously a very different significance behind the Japanese Breakfast album cover, but those two figures looking down into the camera, that shade of blue, the haziness of the image (in this case a watery reflection)… Maybe I’m only making the connection because Sleep Leaps’ music isn’t a million miles away from that of Michelle Zauner’s 2016 album at times — it has a strong taste of indie-pop, but is backed up by some more interesting, often noisy instrumentation as well.

Opener ‘Summer.Noise.Pool’ lays out the band’s priorities with its title and sonically sets the scene by blending catchy hooks with revved up shoegaze — it’s not dreampop, it’s too lively for that, but there’s a sweetness to Sleep Leaps’ sound that offsets some of its more boisterous moments. That they’ll be supported by Beijing kawaiicore act Xiao Wang when they visit the capital as part of their album tour is another nod to Sleep Leaps’ ability to oscillate between edginess and cute.

The band’s lyrics also undercut some of their more saccharine moments: the album takes its title from a collection of short stories by renowned Korean author Kim Ae-ran, all of which deal with loss. Sleep Leaps may be bringing some summery vibes, but there’s a darkness beneath the surface, too.

Summer Outside is out now.

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Scoring the end of the world: Mongolian, Daoist and cosmic metal

It’s been three and a half years since Muqali burst onto the Chinese metal scene with their eponymous debut EP. Their return is not a quiet one. Marching Under the Moon’s Wisdom, Triumphant in the Golden Sunset, the band’s first full-length, continues frontman Tergel’s “obsession with ancestral worship and Mongolian war culture” and is as grand as its title suggests.

Yet for all its apparent pomp and ceremony, there’s a “grittiness” to this work, as identified by leading Chinese metal label Pest Productions, who are responsible for the release. Even more intriguing is that, while the album seems overtly history-focused, it also “traces a path from tales of Mongol conquests to the contemporary crises collectively borne by their kinsmen”.

Divina Vindicta set their stall out early on debut album Interring Fate to Behold the Way. No gently building intros for them, they get straight to it with some ferocious drumming to open the record. Yet while this intensity rarely lets up (and at points, only increases), there’s more to the band’s work than just out-and-out noise.

The official introduction to the album talks of it being “grounded in strictly doctrinal engagement with Daoist practices and cosmology”; one track’s title translates loosely as ‘36 Days of Secluded Meditation, Transcending Worldly Concerns and Forgetting All Earthly Desires and Worries’. Musically, too, there’s an interesting use of traditional Chinese instrumentation and rhythms at times, along with elements of dungeon synth, even if it’s the raw black metal sound that dominates throughout.

There’s a more melodic slant to the black metal found on the first album from Beijing’s The Eternal Dusk, whose Letter Beyond Lightyears unfolds through four movements. It’s a record with an interstellar focus, but in a very metal way: its tracks purvey a “cosmic vacancy stretched across time—where light and darkness meet in a perpetual dusk, a threshold that is at once terminus and passage”. Atmospheric and with some interesting ideas, this is a solid debut.

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Just briefly: cut-out CDs, math-rock and more

It’s hard to talk about the birth of modern alternative music in China without mentioning dakou. This is the name given to CDs and cassette tapes that were sent to China for recycling in the 1980s and ’90s. To stop them being resold, they had holes punched through them, but they still found their way onto the black market, exposing a whole generation of music fans and practitioners to sounds that were otherwise hard to come by in China at the time.

Back in 2003, an anonymous artist gathered a bunch of dakou CDs and made their own sounds with them on a broken CD player, “with two MD players and a four-track recorder as production tools, occasionally also employing a turntable and FM radio tuning.” The resulting album was recently given a new lease of life with a version being uploaded to Bandcamp:

One for Chinese Football fans here (which is all of us, right?): Hangzhou quartet No Decision at Night released their debut album at the start of April, a record with an emo and math-rock heart, and which should appeal to fans of the more famous Wuhan band.

ayrtbh (aka Wang Changcun) is a quality alternative computer music producer who’s always worth paying attention to, as proven once again by his recent release stupidity good as new, an album of experimental pieces. Reuniting him with Japanese label Tokinogake after he last worked with them in 2023, the record begins atmospherically before deploying increasingly deconstructed rhythms.

i wish i was wrong comprises two tracks from two key figures on Beijing’s experimental scene: Sub Jam label runner Yan Jun (who’s also a major reference point for the article on dakou linked above) and former Chui Wan member Yan Yulong. On this collaboration, the former employs a random low-frequency generator while the latter embellishes the outputs with his trusty electric violin. “conceptually we call this music,” the introductory text notes.

Now jazz now: three new Chinese free jazz recordings

Lao Dan has been a leading figure on China’s free jazz scene for over a decade now. Classically trained in the Chinese bamboo flute, his work often blends traditional Chinese instrumentation with avant-garde saxophone and multinational jazz elements. That’s the case for his new album Klotski, released on Austrian label Trost Records. The five-track LP captures his work with percussionist Michael Zerang, double bassist Joshua Abrams, and pianist Mabel Kwan after he performed live with the trio of Chicago-based musicians back in 2024.

Billed as the Lao Dan Chicago Quartet, the group weave some heady rhythms as Lao Dan brings his bamboo flute, tenor sax, and suona to the party.

Guangdong-born saxophonist Nezok is an avant-garde saxophonist who also runs Foshan experimental venue MiceSpot. Earlier this year, he visited Shanghai and performed at Trigger, a similarly experimental gig venue and the home base for harsh noise act Torturing Nurse. Nezok was joined for an improvised free-for-all by Zheng Haozhong (known for his work with psych band Dolphy Kick Bebop), Leon Wang Olsson (the percussionist for soulful jazz act Pu Poo Platter), and Mai Mai (who’s long been a leading figure on the Shanghai noise and experimental scenes).

The sessions, featuring two duo sets and two where all four played together, were recorded and the result, in Nezok’s words, was “a rare pure improvisation live recording in China, and a snapshot of exchanges within the country’s independent avant-garde music scene.”

It’s not often that Li Zenghui provides the most chilled out moment in a round-up of new releases, but the latest track from the Qingdao-born experimental saxophonist is a remarkably soothing number. Over the years he’s toyed with noise and avant-garde sounds and given a wilder edge to bands such as Omnipotent Youth Society, The Fallacy and A Wordless Orange (not to mention let loose with Black Midi), but here he delivers a slice of contemplative jazz befitting of the track’s title, ‘Gentle Graceful Snow’.

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Exit music

Changsha weird-pop artist Chainhaha put out a new four-track EP entitled Three Seeds earlier this month. Here’s a new video for the lead (and arguably best) track from the record, ‘Archaeologist from the Future’: