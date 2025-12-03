Hello and welcome to Concrete Avalanche, a newsletter about music from China. Thanks very much for reading.

If you'd like to listen to lots of great music from China for free, all in one place, check out the Concrete Avalanche playlists here. Please support the artists if you can. And remember that it's Bandcamp Friday on December 5th.





In this issue: rising Chongqing producer Rev appears on renowned label Planet Mu, a Jia Zhangke collaborator turns his hand to experimental music, psych group Jimao Big Band offer up a winter-appropriate EP, David Boring return, Torturing Nurse teams up with an American experimental pioneer, new ambient, new Yu Su, and new animal rights punk, plus ‘Who’s the rock girl taking the Chinese indie scene by storm?’.

Nomad city: Chongqing producer Rev summons ghostly electronic sounds on Planet Mu debut

Jlin, RP Boo, Slikback, Rian Treanor, µ-Ziq. Just a few of the names to have graced Planet Mu over its three decade history. And now joining their ranks is Chongqing native Raymond Hu, better known under his producer alias Rev.

Arriving hot on the heels of Cola Ren’s Mekong Ballad on New York imprint Human Pitch, Rev’s Stay, Nomad is another example of an exciting young Chinese producer gaining international recognition from a highly regarded label. Like Ren’s work, Rev’s also has one foot in downtempo and ambient-adjacent territory — the early moments of Stay, Nomad’s ‘Infant Lullaby’ in particular would feel right at home on one of Ren’s records — but also explores more off-kilter tones, never quite settling for a straightforward listen.

Opening track ‘Mind Game’ encapsulates this approach, beginning with gentle piano notes yet soon submitting to waves of deconstructed dub and detached vocals, cut through with skittering, distorted static. These elements resurface throughout Stay, Nomad, with ghostly vocals a regular feature of Rev’s work — sounds that Planet Mu accurately describe as being like “eerie holograms”.

The label notes that his approach is partly informed by Chongqing’s status as a Chinese hip hop stronghold:

“This scene initially inspired Raymond to produce music, but unable to find a satisfactory vocalist/songwriter to ‘complete’ his sound, he started to build his own by cutting up, reordering and editing mostly feminine pop vocals instead of working with a rapper. It’s a process with an element of chance, a proxy that balances the familiar and the uncanny.”

Forgive the random tangent, but it reminds me of a quote recently resurfaced by Bristol-based publishing press Strange Region, originally from an 1887 article in Scientific American about a visit to a new-fangled telephone exchange:

“My own material existence I am reasonably assured of. I can imagine my friend at the other end of the line. But between us two there is an airy nowhere, inhabited by voices and nothing else […] The vocal inhabitants of this strange region have an amazing vanishing quality.”

Rev seems to provides listeners with a passport to this “airy nowhere”.

Stay, Nomad is out now.

Strawberry feels: Jia Zhangke collaborator Zhang Yang’s Ingmar Bergman-inspired sounds

Sound designer Zhang Yang isn’t exactly a household name, especially in the Anglophone world, but you might be more familiar with his work than you realise. Zhang is a frequent collaborator with Jia Zhangke, having worked on the celebrated filmmaker’s early films such as Xiao Wu (Pickpocket) and Platform, through to his more recent features Mountains May Depart and Ash is the Purest White. Zhang has also collaborated with another of China’s leading contemporary filmmakers, Diao Yinan, providing sound design for the Shaanxi director’s noir thrillers Black Coal, Thin Ice and Wild Goose Lake.

His latest project has been to form a band, which he’s entitled Non-Narrative Shot. Their first album is named after Smultronstället, the classic Ingmar Bergman film from 1957 known in English as Wild Strawberries.

Comprising four pieces that span almost an hour in total, the album is a live recording made in Beijing’s Solo Club in January of this year. The set it captures is one that Zhang describes as “a grand dream of free improvisation”. Joining him in this dream sequence were experimental electronic musician Li Yanzeng and Wang Xiaofang, a member of China’s first all-female rock group Cobra (formed in 1989) who more recently has played the yangqin (a traditional Chinese hammered dulcimer) with the likes of Dou Wei and Yang Haisong.

The resulting pieces, all named after poems by Tomas Tranströmer, contain an interesting interplay between static-filled, staccato electronics and Wang’s dynamic yangqin melodies, with Zhang adding occasional, almost absent-minded acoustic guitar over the top. “The first time my yangqin met an acoustic guitar, I was initially worried about whether the two instruments’ timbres would harmonise,” Wang writes of the collaboration. “That day I asked Zhang Yang: What kind of music do you play on your acoustic guitar? He replied: Unsure! Let’s follow our emotions…”

This speaks to the unpredictable nature of the trio’s improvisation, while the band name gives you an idea of their sometimes abstract sound. But when it works, it really works.

Smultronstället is out now, and belatedly added to Badhead’s Bandcamp…

Badhead’s Bandcamp bounces back

Someone at Badhead, the experimental-leaning spin-off label from Chinese music industry behemoth Modern Sky, has remembered to update their Bandcamp page, adding a series of releases from recent months that I’d resorted to covering via YouTube embeds in previous newsletters.

There’s the wild live album from King Crimson-inspired Inner Mongolian rocker Hai Qing and his band Utopian Daymare, for example:

There’s “laptop player [and] noise improviser” Vavabond’s Functional Structures release, too:

And there’s the latest edition of the label’s poetry and music series, featuring wordsmith Han Dong in collaboration with Yang Haisong, Wang Wen’s Xie Yugang, Xiao He and an extensive cast of China’s leading experimental musicians, which has been released in full (previously, only around a third of the tracks were available on international platforms).

More on the album here, and more on that lovely woodblock cover art here.

Cold water music: psych-folk act Jimao Big Band impress on winter-appropriate EP

Last time we heard from Jimao Big Band, they were serving up a series of food pairing suggestions to go with their second LP, a smörgåsbord of psych-folk, art punk, Balkan-ish percussion, and spaghetti Western-like guitar licks. There are no such gimmicks for their new EP, reflecting the music’s calmer, relatively pared back feel. The emphasis is on relatively there; Jimao are still full of ideas — the EP features prog, jazz, and indie pop elements — they’re just giving them a little more space to breath.

Shen Zhi, the talented producer behind many a psych-ish Chinese band’s best works, is at the helm for this new collection of four tracks, entitled I Only Sing in the Winter. The recordings took place at Shen’s The Room studio on Jilong mountain and at band member Cai Lanbing’s home, and there’s an intimacy to much of the music on the EP — even as Jimao live up to their big band name by involving 15 performers along the way. The lyrics may mix lines about lost love with the imagery of rain water, but there’s something inherently comforting about the record.

Closing track ‘Halo’ is the stand out, a seven minute piece that opens with seasonally appropriate touches (a choir cooing and a music box-like twinkle), ebbing and flowing into a stomp-along piano-propelled anthem. Part-way through. there’s a spoken word passage in Portuguese from Dirty Fingers’ Brazilian drummer Ale Amazonia that, paired with building instrumentation, feels lightly reminiscent of ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’. The rousing refrain of “tell me what you need” as the track reaches its climax provides the sort of moment that might just make your spine tingle, and not merely because it’s cold outside.

I Only Sing in the Winter is out now.

Just briefly: Hong Kong punk, new Yu Su, and more

David Boring are gearing up for the first album in nearly nine years. The Hong Kong no wave band, once endorsed by the late great Anthony Bourdain, are releasing Liminal Beings and Their Echoes in mid-January on Damnably and already have a couple of tracks for you to listen to:

Kaifeng-born London-based producer Yu Su is also teasing a new LP. She’s put out two new tracks on Short Span, which as the label notes are “the most dance-forward release from Yu in a minute”.

Regular readers of this newsletter will likely be familiar by now with ‘harsh as fuck’ noise artist Torturing Nurse. The latest release from the ever-productive Shanghai-based provocateur sees him team up with John Duncan, “a towering figure in experimental music and performance since the late 1970s”.

Chengdu hardcore act Gaiwaer — who once played live in a McDonald’s in the Sichuan capital — dropped a new album in late November, a day-in-the-life record entitled Negative Energy, Get Outta Here!. They then followed it a few days later with a short, sharp stand-alone track entitled ‘I Wish China Had an Animal Protection Law’:

Just a closer walk with trees: a long-running solo ambient project finds inspiration in Zhangjiajie

Zhangjiajie is considerably better known for its spectacular quartz-sandstone landscape than its musical output. Its stone columns, stalagmites, and stalactites attract huge crowds of visitors every year and were supposedly the inspiration behind the rocky settings in the original Avatar film. Yet the area is also home to Liu Yang, a musician whose minimalist ambient compositions feel a world away from the bombast of a James Cameron production.

As Muggle, Liu has been plugging away as a solo artist for the best part of twenty years. He was previously guitarist in post-rock band 48v in Hunan’s provincial capital of Changsha, before retreating back to his home town of Zhangjiajie.

Simply titled Forest Walk in English, Muggle’s latest release — available on limited edition cassette through 1724 Records — takes its Chinese name from a line in a poem by Tang dynasty landscape painter, politician, and wordsmith Wang Wei: “Reflected light enters the deep forest, shining once more upon the green moss.” As the Bandcamp introduction puts it, the verse “aligns seamlessly with Muggle’s creative intent and sonic language.”

Forest Walk is out now.

Related:

Exit music

I teased this the other week, but here’s a Homegrown session with the supremely talented Zhang ‘Nono’ Xingchan that’s well worth a watch.

The Wuhan producer followed up 2024’s break-out LP No, No! with the EP No, Now! earlier this year, and continues to cause a stir in China. Here, you can watch her building ‘The B-Side of the World’: