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In this issue: exciting alternative hip hop from Xi’an, glorious coming-of-age shoegaze, nature-inspired deep bass, “a ‘Frankenstein-like’ musical world of urban legends”, Record Store Day 2026, and a magical reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz in rural China.

Falling out the sky: left-field hip hop duo impress on experimental-leaning LP

Just over a quarter of the way through 2026 and we have a record that is being talked about in certain corners of the Chinese music world as a strong album of the year candidate. Who knows what the next seven months or so will bring us, but Xi’an experimental hip hop duo Guo Yinan and Yuan have certainly laid down an exciting marker.

Released on Hong Kong label AfterSound, the album comes with a title that can be translated as The Vortex Reconstruction Experiment. That imagery of a vortex certainly feels appropriate as producer Guo pulls listeners into a swirl of sounds — from snippets of much-sampled favourites such as Marlena Shaw and Blowfly, to more unusual (and recent) selections such as the music of Sam Wilkes. There are also samples from closer to home: at one point a sweetly-sung melody by Guo’s young niece is deployed. It’s a mix that’s far removed from the run-of-the-mill trap beats that feel so dominant at the moment; instead the album is more akin to the Anticon label’s output, or that of Billy Woods, if you want a more contemporary reference point.

Faced with the slightly intimidating task of rapping over the top of all this is wordsmith Yuan. He rises to the challenge. His delivery can sometimes feel raw, but that’s intentional — he’s not an MC who’s looking to filter his emotions; his bars are hard-hitting. Yet he also provides something for the listener to hang onto in the midst of the album’s sonic whirlpool. His purposeful, powerful flow brings a certain cohesion to the album, anchoring it while Guo stirs the vortex of experimental production in the background, and occasionally picks up the mic himself.

The lyrics are sometimes as dense as the music underpinning them, but cutting through are frequent moments of righteous anger. Cutting, conscious examinations of social issues, youthful disenchantment and frustration are mixed with surges of emotional reflection. “We will not erupt in silence,” he declares at one point.

While Yuan and Guo are the main characters, a handful of guests also wade in across the album’s 17 tracks. Notable among them is Li Wenjun, whose noisy, unpredictable, Death Grips-esque album The Vigil of Oriental Youth That Never Ends is a similarly exhilarating listen, though annoyingly one that’s yet to legitimately make it to international platforms. Leap — another leading light of China’s more abstract hip hop scene and one whose 2024 album helped pave the way for this record — also makes an appearance (see below for more on his LP).

It’s a reminder that away from the viral raps of Skai isyourgod and the shiny commercialism of the Rap of China cohort, there are some fascinating, less mainstream sounds bubbling away in Chinese hip hop circles. Guo and Yuan’s Vortex is well worth diving into.

The Vortex Reconstruction Experiment is out now.

More beats and pieces: bonus material for those in search of alternative Chinese hip hop

Speaking of the wave of more interesting alternative Chinese hip hop that’s emerged in recent years, Hangzhou label Happy Records have just updated their Bandcamp, adding a host of records that have helped define this exciting new movement.

Highlights include the aforementioned 2024 album from Leap, which the label proclaims “undoubtedly changed the Chinese rap game”, and the similarly disruptive collaboration between Xihong and CNdY that came out just a few weeks before it (and made Concrete Avalanche’s best of the year mix). There are also works from Soulooper, the hip hop alter ego of cassette player romance creator Luo Oumeng. Here’s a compilation to start you off:

Elsewhere, it’s more in the soulful, funky instrumental vein, but while we’re talking alternative Chinese hip hop, here’s a new beattape from Beijing-based producer Jinsfake, who reunites with long-time collaborator Dancancook, a Hong Kong-born producer based in Shanghai and the Netherlands. “I’m just digging/chopping/truncating/looping..try to make some raw beat and enjoy the process,” Jinsfake said of his first full-length beattape back in 2017, and almost a decade on, it seems he’s still finding fun in fusing together new instrumentals.

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April skies: spring-appropriate shoegaze from Hana Fuki

‘What if The Jesus and Mary Chain were from Zhejiang?’ I asked when posting ‘A beginner’s guide to Chinese shoegaze’ a couple of years ago. Well, now the actual Jesus and Mary Chain are headed to Zhejiang — they’re headlining Can Festival this weekend, on the Zhoushan Islands. And just as they do, we get a reminder that shoegaze is still in vogue in certain Chinese music circles, with the lovely new album from Hani Fuki.

“For the past few years, I always hid in the crowd, afraid of the light. Now, I have the courage to share my moments,” writes Po, the main creative force behind these songs, as part of a lengthy, heartfelt letter posted to Bandcamp explaining how this album came to fruition. It may have been a slightly meandering route to get here, but the destination is delightful — After 19 is a treat.

Po’s exorcism of end-of-teenage-years memories is carried out over a clutch of sweet songs — hazy enough to feel part of the shoegaze tradition, but with plenty of melody rising above the fuzziness to make it instantly accessible. It’s earnest and honest throughout — just like the letter that accompanies it.

“The songs contain words I want to say to [co-producer] Cucumber,” Po writes. “He recently turned 19, and I want to wish him a happy birthday. I also wish the same for you. Whether your 19th year is behind you or not yet, may you always be fearless.”

After 19 is out now.

Recommended reading: Omnipotent Youth Society, Leah Dou as lesbian icon, and DIY Chinese idols

Omnipotent Youth Society toured Europe last month. Tickets were very expensive, there was no support act, and — with no hint of a new album on the horizon — everyone knew they’d be playing pretty much the exact same set they’ve been playing for the last few years. And yet. And yet venues were packed, with audiences singing to the rafters.

I’ve been fortunate enough to see them live multiple times over the years, but I still get tingles seeing them perform, even when the sets are very similar (albeit with some significant enforced changes at times, as the article below notes). Yes, I’m a foreigner and my perspective on what they’re singing about is different, but that doesn’t mean seeing them is without emotional resonance for me. This fantastic piece from Chu Yang uses one of the band’s recent European tour stops to reflect upon why Omnipotent Youth Society’s music means so much to so many, and why they stand out in China for their independent spirit.

READ: Living Like This for Thirty Years, Until the Building Collapses

Another fascinating read here from Xinrou Shu on how Leah Dou — elusive pop star and daughter of Faye Wong and Dou Wei — became an “accidental queer icon” in China. In the process, concerts by the singer, who is sometimes referred to as ‘the People’s husband’, have become important, all-too-rare spaces for LGBTQ+ expression or at least comfort.

READ: China’s Gen Z Lesbian Party: The Rise of Leah Dou as an Accidental Queer Idol

Years ago, I spent a fascinating / horrifying afternoon backstage at the ‘election’ event of SNH48, Shanghai’s (acrimoniously unofficial) AKB48 spin-off. It was a thoroughly weird window into the pop idol machine and how it chewed up and spat out young female performers. But here’s an interesting take on that whole world: “exhausted” by the likes of Blackpink and BTS, fans and performers in China are forming their own ‘grass-roots’ idol pop groups, as Collin Smith discovered in this piece for The Guardian, which also quotes the always insightful Em. (Side note: Collin also recently wrote about, err, me in a post for No Chambers.)

READ: ‘People are exhausted by Blackpink and BTS’: the DIY Chinese bands redefining corporate ‘idol’ pop

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New (Oriental) Order: Yunnan electro-punk and nature-inspired deep bass on Chengdu label’s double-bill

From the names alone, the new Wind Erosion LP by Water Grass Project sounds like it should be a field recording- or ambient-based record. Nope. Although the duo do reference “reconnecting with nature”, the more pertinent part of their bio is where they talk about “deep bass”. Note also the album’s tags of ‘jungle’ and ‘drum&bass’ and its release on Chengdu label Oriental Order, whose discography includes the likes of Inner Mongolia-Xinjiang electronic duo Taiga.

Water Grass Project is comprised of former DaBang bassist Daya and producer X4M, but despite them starting the project back in 2018, Wind Erosion is their debut full-length release. Here’s the full record and one of their nature-themed music videos:

Wind Erosion is one of two recent releases on Oriental Order, the other being the new album from Run! Rabbit Run!, a Yunnan-based electro-punk duo who previously appeared in this newsletter with their riot grrrl covers of the Stooges, George Gershwin, and The Ink Spots. Back then I noted their sound’s debt to fellow Yunnanese act South Acid Mimi, but on this new record it’s clear that Run! Rabbit Run! are increasingly finding their own identity.

The eponymous LP is billed as “an album about motion—not escape, but reaching wider horizons”, and that sense of constant movement certainly comes across. Performers Lulu and Starstar bring a restless energy as they attempt to “fuse Trip-hop, Drum & Bass, Breaks, and Electronic sounds to craft a ‘Frankenstein-like’ musical world of urban legends, mysticism, and playful apocalypse,” as the official intro to the record has it.

RSD in the PRC: Record Store Day 2026 in China

Record Store Day 2026 is this weekend, so here’s my now-customary plug for this previous piece:

This year there are a bunch of events going on across China to celebrate, from Chengdu and Chongqing to Xi’an, Wuhan, Beijing, and Hangzhou. Some cities even have multiple events (there are at least three in Guangzhou), a sign of how vinyl culture continues to grow in the country.

Unsurprisingly, for an event that’s intended to be predominantly offline, online releases from Chinese artists for RSD2026 are a little hard to come by, but there is this carefully-crafted Li Jianhong release from Beijing’s UFO Creations, which is available as a limited edition CDr accompanied by a hand-printed woodcut and special handwritten calligraphy:

Go support your local record shop!

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Exit music

Rounding off with a magical music video from folk eccentric Xiao He.

Since 2018, he’s been traversing China interviewing elderly residents about traditional nursery rhymes and childhood songs, recording as many as he can. With his Nursery Rhyme Project Band, he then reinterprets these songs, often with accompaniment from the old folks themselves, and performs them for local audiences of all ages, hoping to transmit these old songs to new generations. It’s a lovely project and led to a full album release last year (full disclosure: I helped Xiao He with some song searches in Shanghai and, together with Poetry Lab Shanghai 诗验室 , helped translate the liner notes for the LP).

Below is the video for one of the tracks, ‘Fetching Water Song’, which reworks and combines two traditional Yao minority songs which the project discovered in Hunan. Featuring He’s Nursery Rhyme Project Band and regular co-conspirators such as Top Floor Circus frontman Lu Chen, the video is described as “a Chinese rural version of The Wizard of Oz.” It’s well worth a watch.