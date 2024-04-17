Concrete Avalanche

Concrete Avalanche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Em's avatar
Em
Apr 29, 2024

Loved this piece!! Been wanting to read up on Li Zhi and the general chronology of things for ages. It's so fascinating to me how, as you rightly pointed out, both him and PG One found markets abroad for very very different reasons. They're both martyrised after being forced into anonymity and exile, but fans of PG One were trying to exonerate his involvement in completely irrelevant sex scandals using anti-party narratives: he's too "rebel", he's against the system and the political machine, he's edgy and outspoken and cool which made him a target. His wrongdoings became sacrifices and protests. More than just a little problematic I'd say...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jake
eve's avatar
eve
Apr 17, 2024

oh, that unplugged version of rehe road is *beautiful*. thanks for all you cover; i would never have known

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jake · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture