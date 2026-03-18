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In this issue: the new album from a one-man Lanzhou metal band who’s moving beyond metal, a round-up of new developments in Chinese emo, post-rock with traditional Chinese instrumentation, J Dilla-inspired beats out of Shanxi, “the ghosts of 1990s rock”, an album of field recordings, and more.

Brave New World : bedroom black metal soloist DeadTrees returns with a jazz- and string-laden new record

Last year, one-man Lanzhou band DeadTrees released an album that was a fascinating exploration of atmosphere and texture. There were bursts of instrumentation that hinted at the artist’s black metal past as well as a developing interest in free-jazz, but there was also a sense that he was preoccupied with relatively abstract experimentations rather than out-and-out ‘songs’. His follow-up New World, which has been given a vinyl release by leading Chinese metal label Pest Productions, is no less compelling, but is sonically something quite different.

Opening with the rousing strings, piano twinkles, crashing guitars and pummelling percussion of ‘Extinguished City’, the fully instrumental six-track record feels much more focused on songs and structure, on a sense of clear-cut drama rather than slow-burn atmospherics. Even with most of the tracks clocking in at seven or eight minutes, there’s a punchiness throughout New World, aided by DeadTrees’ dialing up of the jazz elements — and by some fast-moving drums. Ma Meiming, the musician behind the project, describes the sound as “chaotic” (while recommending that it’s listened to loudly on a quiet night), but a better word for it is “impressive”, especially for a record produced in a bedroom.

Ma is disarmingly humble about his output. In a text posted on Pest’s official WeChat, he refers to himself as “a complete novice in music” and states that he doesn’t feel he’s yet “produced a completely satisfying work”. He also self-deprecatingly posits that this will likely be DeadTrees’ “first and last release on vinyl”. With the ideas and talent on display on New World, not to mention its predecessors, it seems a safe bet that he’ll happily be proven wrong.

New World is out now. If you buy Pest’s vinyl version, they’ll throw in a copy of last year’s One Hundred Thousand Meat Horns on CD for free.

Not-tortured poets department: a new dispatch from Modern Sky’s contemporary poetry and experimental music series

Back in 2022, Yunnan-based instrumentalist Huan Qing combined with Sichuanese scribe Yang Li for an album of music and poetry collaborations. Produced as a book with a CD insert by Modern Sky spin-off label Badhead, it was billed as the first in a series focusing on contemporary Chinese poets. Last year, we got the follow-up: an offering that expanded the scope and ambition, pulling together a who’s who of experimental Chinese musicians to provide backing for the words of Han Dong. Last month, part three arrived.

Released on streaming platforms and cassette, the third installment is compiled from recordings made in Guangdong as part of a special poetry festival hosted by Badhead to celebrate the release of the Han Dong record last year. Naturally Han is involved, but so too are Yang and fellow poets He Xiaozhu, Fang Xianhai, Shen Haobo, Yuan Wei, and Yu Youyou. On the music side, participants include Huan, Yang Haisong, Zhang Jian, Zhang Fangze, and Jiang Zhuyun.

Although the record opens with Yang Haisong whipping up a load of fuzzy static and reciting in his distinctive yelp-like style — as his wont with these projects — the broad ensemble of readers and musicians means it quickly switches pace, with Yu Youyou, Zhang Jian and Huan Qing joining forces for a pair of gentle, reflective tracks. The album continues to move around in terms of atmosphere from there, in part thanks to the music’s largely improvised nature and a more diverse cast of writers than its predecessors, even if the second half is dominated by the works of Li and Han.

It’s another intriguing edition in a worthwhile series.

For more poetry and music, Anthony Tao’s Poetry x Music project recently released a new album, All of Those Times. Depicting a relationship cycle, the collection looks to “highlight what is universal amongst us: struggle and uncertainty, yes, but also joy and pleasure and quiet moments of contemplation and pride and the perception of beauty.” It’s available in both English and Mandarin.

Chinese Contemporary Poets Collection: Bright Moon Descends is out now.

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Strings of life: two experimental records test the limits of the guitar and the ‘thunder instrument’

From poetry and music to Poems Without Words. That’s the title of the latest release from ever-excellent cassette label Dusty Ballz, who continue their mission of bringing the sounds of China’s experimental underground to more ears with a collection of improvisations from Xu Cheng. Xu was once a member of harsh noise project Torturing Nurse in its formative years, but has since focused more on experimental electronics. On Poems, he picks up the guitar.

“The project originated in Xu Cheng’s attempt to restore a broken instrument he had picked up in a vintage store some fifteen years ago, and to play it as though a guitar reborn,” Dusty Ballz explain. “In this process, he came to realise that the art of improvisation consists of endless exercises in forgetting: to forget what the body has learned before, and to learn how to play in a state of ‘having forgotten’.”

The result is this collection of 14 improvised pieces, with Xu probing and prodding at his instrument as he pushes it to find new (old?) sounds. Half of the recordings were made in a small park in the Shanghai suburbs and, as Dusty Ballz notes, “Occasionally, the sound of insects in the atmosphere interfered with guitar harmonics, a gentle hum piercing through the eye of the storm that is life.”

There’s a similar sense of searching for new sounds from a long-used instrument on Blast of Wind and Thunderbolts, a new album focused around the leiqin (a name which literally translates to the ‘thunder instrument’). The leiqin is a bowed string instrument invented in the 1920s and renowned for its ability to mimic human and animal noises. Blast of Wind begins with a gentle piece featuring another Chinese string instrument, the (far older) guqin, but from then on it gets markedly less conventional.

Leiqin player Zhang Peng begins to push her instrument’s limits, while guitarist and producer Zhou Fengling, guqin player Zhang Xi, and percussionist Xing Kai interact with the sounds she makes. Zhou, who convened the quartet, speaks of the musicians as “constructing dimensions of space and narrative, dynamic and static, abstract and concrete, broad and subtle... a fusion of tradition and modernity, a contemporary Eastern aesthetic charm.”

Where are we now? Checking in on Chinese emo

Henan band Jimi’s Guess, who featured in Concrete Avalanche’s quick guide to the Chinese emo revival recently, have a new EP out, entitled UndeRwaTer, a swift run. There’s more than just emo going on across the record’s five tracks however, with upbeat indie rock, trap-like percussion and bedroom pop all in the mix. It’s an eclectic release from a highly creative band.

Another act blending emo with other influences are 憂鬱的亞熱帶. The group, who hail from Guangzhou, make emogaze (emo plus shoegaze), as evidenced on their eponymous six-track EP, which was released through Guangdong DIY label QiiiSnacks on New Year’s Day.

And (perhaps straying away from emo into math-rock territory) Shanghai Qiutian have announced a new album, Love You, out just a few days after this newsletter is published. If you’re reading this before March 20th, you can listen to a handful of tracks from the new LP now:

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Field music: Seippelabel whisk you away with a compilation of field recordings

I’ve written a few times about the Seippelabel compilations in this newsletter and the latest — volume 15, released earlier this month — is another that’s well worth your attention. One of the interesting things about the series is its ability to flit between wildly different genres yet retain its quality, in no small part thanks to the curation of founder Brad Seippel (aka thruoutin). After recent editions exploring gqom and footwork, volume 15 is a collection of fascinating field recordings.

“What constitutes a field recording?” an introductory text from the label asks. “In the broadest sense, it is any sound captured outside a conventional music studio. In the modern era, the democratization of recording technology — much noise is made of the camera in every pocket, far less of the microphone — combined with a growing desire to return to the “real world,” has made the medium increasingly popular. Music producers use field recordings to evoke specific times and places; listeners seek them out to be whisked away.”

Alas, there’s no Family Mart freezer drone recording here, but there’s plenty to pique your interest, with artists including Jyugam label runner mafmadmaf, experimental cellist and sound artist Sheng Jie, and French producer Laurent Jeanneau, who has released reams of recordings of ethnic minorities from across China under his Kink Gong moniker (and has a new release coming up on Discrepant next month).

Seippelabel Vol. 15 is out now.

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Just briefly: “the ghosts of 1990s guitar rock”, Dilla-inspired beats, and slow-burn post-rock

“‘Awkwardness’ has always been the keyword of our work,” say Guangzhou-formed rock act The Step. “You can hear it everywhere: inexplicable song structures, self-indulgent lyrics, and all kinds of clumsy attempts to summon the ghosts of 1990s guitar rock.” Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Sonic Youth, and My Bloody Valentine are among the bands referenced on the Qiii Snacks-released LP Before the Echo Fades, an attempt by The Step’s members to lay down some recordings before they scattered to different corners of the world.

For something entirely different, Dilla-inspired beatmaker Illasoul has released a new mixtape. Dirty Jin Southside II is a collection of 10 tracks from the Shanxi-based producer billed as a musical “pilgrimage” and “a journey in search of the healing herbs”.

Suzhou post-rock act Grace Latecomer are not a band to be rushed. Having formed in 2005, it took them almost a decade to release their debut album. The follow-up — the three-track Whispering — arrived in early February, some 12 years later. It takes inspiration from a deposed Yuan dynasty ruler (from 658 years ago) as well as a more contemporary reference point: opener ‘All That is Solid Melts Into Air’ features lyrics by Xu Bo, frontman for Wuhan emo heroes Chinese Football.

For the motherwolf: Beijing post-metal act Sounds of Alienation release debut record

Another Pest Productions release here (like DeadTrees’ LP), and another one that puts an interesting twist on the conventional metal formula. Sounds of Alienation are a post-metal act from Beijing, and the six-track Tianwen is their debut album.

The group are keen to emphasise that their music “remains firmly rooted in Chinese aesthetics”, with the official introductory text for the record adding that,

“motifs and queries over which our forefathers once obsessed centuries ago, were retold within a soundscape both romantic and philosophical—like a traditional painting scroll, emotions sublime and heartwrenching were intuitively wielded into these six songs.”

Some of the band’s imagery sees them sporting black douli hats, which immediately brings to mind the great Zuriaake. Yet while there are occasional echoes of the esteemed Chinese black metal group in the work of Sounds of Alienation, the younger band mix doom influences with some at-times ferocious drumming to propel their tracks along. And though they “acknowledge and revere our own folks, history, and culture”, the group is not stuck in the past, stating that their music is also for “modern lives trapped within algorithms”.

It’s a fierce and exhilarating concoction.

Tianwen is out now.

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Exit music

Electrified guqin-led post-rock band Zhaoze put out “a small EP” last autumn, featuring two tracks that are really one: ‘Wind Rising Before Storm Coming’, which is effectively an intro or prelude, and ‘In Snow Storm, Yet Not Back Home’. The EP also combined the two into one piece, which has now been released on Bandcamp and given a suitably wintry music video courtesy of fan footage of snowscapes and rime.