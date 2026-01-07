Hello and welcome to Concrete Avalanche, a newsletter about music from China. Thanks very much for reading and happy new year.

In this issue: a fascinating (and sometimes contradictory) experimental electronic release, an ex-punk delivers absorbing sound diaries from Beijing, hyperpop hero DJ Gurl and ‘Chinese 1970s soul’ singer Dizkar drop anniversary singles, Cui Jian returns to rap, Brian Eno x Re-TROS, plus avant-garde Kazakh folk, progressive electronic sounds, and more.

Rage, rage: Untechcircle delivers a fascinating experimental electronic debut in Dying Light

The central narrative behind Chen Jinkang’s new album Dying Light is that he spent four years collecting samples from across Asia and Europe to create the record. “Extensive samples about ‘existence’,” to be precise. “He faithfully documented the illusions and truths he experienced—those fleeting, decaying, lifeless, bygone, dissolving yet persistently ‘present’ sensations,” the accompanying text tells us.

On paper, four years’ worth of samples compressed into eight tracks sounds like the makings of a densely layered, intense listening experience. Yet the resulting experimental electronic release feels far from overwhelmed with sounds. Chen deploys the samples almost sparingly in places, over skittering percussion and deconstructed club elements.

It’s one of several intriguing contradictions at the heart of Dying Light, the debut release from a figure who has worked as a sound designer for commercial fashion shows by the likes of LV and Burberry while also nurturing connections to both the visual art world and the alternative club music scene in China.

Released under Chen’s producer alter ego Untechcircle, Dying Light is the first album to be put out by Shanghai club brand System (admittedly in collaboration with the experimental-leaning Detroit Underground label in the US). But it’s hardly a conventional club record. At one point, the tap-tap-tap of a pingpong ball on a table is spliced with ricocheting beats; on a later track, a traditional wooden temple block collides with electronic elements that veer between enticingly twinkly and harshly metallic. Another apparent contradiction: when Chen has taken the album on tour in recent weeks, he’s done so with a live band featuring drums, guitar, violin, and keys, together with a VJ.

Perhaps this speaks to Chen’s drive for experimentation and reinvention. Dying Light certainly doesn’t seem satisfied with staying in one place for long. The “fleeting” and “dissolving” sensations referred to above manifest in glitchy, unconventional electronic sounds that are almost constantly in flux. Yet as restless as it can feel at times, there’s an ethereal atmosphere throughout too.

These contradictions don’t subtract from the experience of listening to the album — far from it. They may well be part of the point. It’s clear that Chen has put considerable time and thought into the record, including its presentation. His choice of a work by artist Li Jingxiong for the cover, according to the album blurb, came because, “[Li’s] artistic practice explores the cruelty and tragedy of virtual existence, alongside the resulting psychopathologies of survival in contemporary life. His aesthetic framework resonates profoundly with the thematic motifs UNTECHCIRCLE seeks to interpret through their music.”

Dying Light’s release in late November meant I didn’t have enough time with it before my end of year round-up (a perennial problem with Chinese release schedules; PK14 put a new album out in late December, for example, though that’s yet to make it to international platforms in full so more on that another time). But it was certainly one of the more interesting electronic releases from China in 2025 — give it a listen.

Dying Light is out now.

Let it snow: experimentalist Yan Jun and guqin player Wu Na reunite for ambient-experimental LP

One of Yan Jun and Wu Na’s collaborations did make it to Concrete Avalanche’s ‘best of 2025’ list. But this other link up between the experimental stalwart and the master guqin player might be even better. It originally came out in China in the summer of last year but only recently made it to Bandcamp, where it’s available digitally and as a nicely-presented vinyl record featuring photography taken from Zhuang Hui’s Qilianshan mountain range series.

Yan — who saw yet another of his collaborations make it to Thurston Moore’s 2025 favourites list — fiddles with feedback and field recordings, keeping things fairly restrained for the most part, before ratcheting up the noisiness levels as ‘the second snow’ reaches its climax. Meanwhile, Wu’s playing of her traditional Chinese string instrument is as delicate as the record’s theme suggests; she often seems content to pluck a single note and let it reverberate and resonate without ever being swamped by Yan’s experimental sounds. It makes for a trio of beautiful, largely ambient pieces.

If you like what you hear from Wu, late last year she also released a more straightforward but still beautiful album of guqin pieces entitled Limitless.

And if you’re wondering which of Yan’s many 2025 releases caught Moore’s ear, it was this one, with Taku Unami:

两场雪 snowing twice is out now.

Bande a part: Mamer’s “ethnic avant-garde band” bring the noise with traditional Kazakh instruments

Xinjiang-born Kazakh musician Mamer is not one to rest on his laurels. Having found international acclaim through an album of intricate folk tracks released on Real World Records in 2009, he’s been deconstructing the form ever since, regularly reimagining traditional songs as out-there experimental pieces. He does this both under his own name and with a range of side projects, one of which (IZ) he’s on tour with right now.

The last tour he undertook with one of his bands took place as long ago as… late November. That was with Bande, an “ethnic avant-garde” group (as label and regular Mamer hang out Old Heaven Books puts it). Formed in 2012, they regularly perform in masks and hooded cloaks. The band released a tour-only physical release to accompany their recent seven-city run of shows, which is now available online through Old Heaven’s Bandcamp.

Entitled Toy ‎توي, the eight-track record sees Mamer joined by Xalhar, who performs on the kobyz (a traditional Kazakh bowed string instrument), and percussionist Zhang Dong, appearing here as ‘Jandos’ and primarily playing a shaman drum. Mamer’s focus is on the dombra (a kind of Kazakh lute), though he also provides two electric guitar improvisations.

That combination may sound like it’d produce a fairly straightforward folk album, but in the hands of this trio the instruments are put towards a series of chugging, noisy and often immersive tracks. It’s yet more evidence of why Mamer is always an artist worth watching.

Toy ‎توي is out now.

Just briefly: Gooooose not Geese, Cui Jian rap, a DJ Gurl anniversary track, and more

Electronic producer Gooooose, a regular on the SVBKVLT label and a founding member (alongside 33EMYBW) of Shanghai band Duck Fight Goose, has released an album of “selected cuts of studio improvisations” recorded in the last two years. The tracks are very much in keeping with his experimental, sometimes stripped back, always progressive electronic sound.

Godfather of Chinese rock ’n’ roll Cui Jian appears on the new album from pop rapper Air, gruffly rapping his way through a verse on the track ‘Concrete Wall’. While Old Cui is best known for pioneering rock music in China and singing the anthemic ‘Nothing to My Name’, he’s no stranger to rap: he was experimenting with the form long before smash hit TV show The Rap of China brought a sanitised version of hip hop (and stars such as Air) into China’s mainstream.

A collaboration of a very different kind here: Beijing-based dark ambient producer thruoutin and Shanghai-based harsh noise provocateur Torturing Nurse have reunited after working together on a split cassette release back in 2014. Over a decade later, the pair present “a raw, handmade CD-R release from Jingweir, limited to just 35 copies”. The four-track Alluvial Split sees the two artists explore “the extremes of experimental sound”.

Yunnan-based singer Dizkar — who returned to his rap roots in 2025 on the local identity-focused Everybody Loves Hip Hop with Xia Zhiyu — released a new single late last year to mark the first anniversary of his album Fake Soul Music. That LP was an attempt to create a Chinese version of the 1970s Motown sound and ‘Ugly Medal’ is very much in the same vein, with Dizkar channelling What’s Going On-era Marvin Gaye as he calls for world peace.

Hyperpop hero DJ Gurl pulled a similar move to Dizkar in December, with a new single to mark the first birthday of their Slave to the Rhythm trilogy, which blew so many minds in China in late 2024.

“Seeking refuge in another realm”: ex-punk Axiang’s sonic explorations

Wuhan-based label of “experimental/ weird/ beautiful/ unknown music” Tailnia have followed the considerable coup of putting out a record by Aaron Dilloway by releasing a collection of “sound diaries” from Beijing-based artist Axiang.

“Axiang has long participated in punk, post-punk, experimental, noise, and performance art scenes across Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Henan, Hong Kong, and Brazil, primarily as a drummer,” explains Tailnia’s introduction to the release.



“Following the pandemic, she began practising classical guitar pieces alongside her work brewing coffee and teaching children to paint. Now settled in Beijing’s suburban Yizhuang district for the fourth year, she has withdrawn from bustling scenes to create sound diaries from the sounds around her.”

Many of the tracks see Axiang seemingly taking a field recording and stretching it. There are metallic, industrial sounds alongside those that feel more natural in origin, but most are warped and distorted so that they sit just beyond recognition.

Axiang herself says of the pieces that,

“They capture the feelings and sonic explorations of that time, allowing me to briefly detach from the tedium and pressures of my current work and life, seeking refuge in another realm.”

On the final track, she starts to offer something more melodic, but never quite allows for such an easy, tangible listen. That would likely feel out of place alongside the other ‘diaries’, with the recordings’ abstract nature a key part of their intrigue.

Sound Diaries is out now.

Exit music

First PK14, next Re-TROS? Another of China’s early post-punk bands, Rebuilding the Rights of Statues recently updated their Bandcamp with physical formats for some of their older records, including the Brian Eno-featuring Cut Off! EP. They’ve also refreshed their YouTube channel, uploading a few music videos, old tour documentaries from when they played across Europe with Depeche Mode (watch below) and when they went to SXSW, plus archive footage of them performing live in Xiamen in 2007.

Are they gearing up for something or am I reading too much into it? Given it’s been over eight years since their last album, it’s probably best not to get too excited.

From an interview I did with them in 2017: “Clearly delighting in confounding expectations, the band are already plotting what [frontman Hua Dong] calls ‘the next stage’ of Re-TROS. […] Though of course, this being Re-TROS, fans know not to hold their breath. ‘Maybe it’ll be another eight years until the next record,’ says Hua with a mischievous smirk. ‘Maybe.’”