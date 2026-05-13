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In this issue: dinosaur-themed emo, Tibetan construction songs, outspoken Qingdao punk, Kazakh folk that “summons spirits from ages past”, new Yu Su, and a clutch of alternative hip hop records featuring a murder mystery, a Memphis rap obsessive, and a former food delivery driver.

Life’s a struggle: ex-delivery driver rapper xiajie drops a startling hip hop album

“I was born to shine on a stage,” declares xiajie at one point on his second album, Rent a room for love. Until now, life appears to have had other plans for him. The Wuhan-born rapper has written of spending time in prison, of being abandoned by his parents, and of working in demeaning conditions and suffering a leg injury as a delivery driver. But what’s that old saying about life giving you lemons? xiajie has taken what’s been thrown at him and decided to rap about it.

Hence we get ‘fuck you food’ (titled ‘I Deliver Food’ in Chinese), with lines about dropping off cakes, suffering a flat tire, smelling bad and feeling ashamed of his profession. We get a track — one of the record’s best — entitled ‘Done with Life’s Bullshit’ when the album is only a few minutes old. And we get heartfelt lyrics about feelings of insignificance, resentment, guilt.

The title track brings it all together by describing the process by which he recorded the album: alone in a room with a mic and a computer, not always knowing where his next meal was going to come from but pinning his hopes on becoming a popular rapper, both envying and idolising major stars.

Yet there are moments of light and of hope, too. In the midst of venting his frustrations with the hand he’s been dealt, xiajie also finds occasional points of pride, pays tribute to his friends, and displays a gutsy determination.

xiajie’s poster for his upcoming nationwide tour

The rapper’s style won’t be for everyone; his nasal sound and at times abrasive delivery can be challenging. But then, an album based on his experiences to date was never going to be an easy listen. “Real life, real talk,” he frequently writes when on his social profiles and when posting his work — this record is about sincerity, about what ‘keeping it real’ means to a twentysomething former delivery worker in China, not about making the listener comfortable.

The album’s manifestation, together with an accompanying nationwide tour, are also testament to the protagonist’s perseverance. “Grit your teeth, grit your teeth,” xiajie raps as the album reaches its climax, before ending the record by repeating, “I will never hate myself.”

Rent a room for love is out now.

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Shadows of tomorrow: three more alternative hip hop records from China

A couple of issues ago, this newsletter spotlighted Guo Yinan and Yuan’s exciting album The Vortex Reconstruction Experiment, holding it up as an example of the more interesting sounds to be found away from the mainstream in Chinese hip hop. The above record is another example; here are three more:

Beam of Light — Psynius

This is a tear-jerker. Hebei rapper Psynius dedicates this album to his mother, explaining on the last track proper that, “My mother was like a beam of light, leaving before she could see me grow up, so suddenly.”

Over drumless tracks — instrumental versions of which are also available as part of the Bandcamp release — Psynius delves into his family’s stories and struggles, “preserving memories with melody”, as label Explore Music puts it. While his late mother is at the heart of the album, he also raps affectionately about his grandparents and “brothers and sisters”. Audio clips of his relatives are also woven into the LP’s sonic tapestry alongside samples from the likes of Japanese jazz musician Yuji Ohno and British composer John Cameron, giving Beam of Light a feeling akin to watching sepia-tinged home movies or poring over an old photo album.

It’s emotional, but beautifully judged.

Silver Engraved Cigarette Roller — Memphis Tangren and Wong Parry

Perhaps the raw honesty of Psynius’ record influenced my feelings about this next album, maybe it’s simply because I’m completely out of touch with the subcultures that have birthed it, but I don’t really understand Silver Engraced Cigarette Roller. Doesn’t mean it’s not an intriguing release, though.

Memphis Tangren is a young teenager from Guangdong who, as his name suggests, has a penchant for hip hop from the dirty south. His experience as an MC himself, is… limited — from what I can ascertain, his online renown largely stems from something to do with raising electronic pets, and him subsequently being drawn into the world of Memphis rap via the comments section (he’s also been involved in apparent ‘beefs’ on music streaming platform NetEase). Wong Parry is a vaporwave-influenced producer whose stated mission is to build ‘China’s Griselda’, seemingly a reference to the New York boom bap label founded by Westside Gunn. Together, they’ve produced what Wong believes is an album “that, at least in terms of production quality, can rival underground albums from Europe and the US.”

That caveat is crucial: the production is good, a mêlée of hazy beats, TV and film clips (The Twilight Zone, Breaking Bad, and Takashi Miike’s Ambition Without Honour among them), and samples from everyone from Denzel Curry to Brazilian producer Roberto Menescal.

The rapping, meanwhile, is something else. Both Tangren and Wong deliver bars across the record, but neither is an accomplished MC and it shows, even when Quasimodo-style effects are used on some verses. The content also unnecessarily skews horrorcore at times.

It’s led to a bit of head-scratching among some Chinese hip hop observers (is this a joke? Some sort of bizarre clout grab?), but what is certain is that the album is unusual and notable. It’s also made its way to Bandcamp. See what you make of it:

Derailed — Xie Tianyou

Thankfully, this next album is a bit easier to comprehend, although there is an air of (intentional) mystery involved. Last time we heard from Xie he was using rap to explore the themes found in Damián Szifron’s collection of short films Wild Tales. This time, Derailed uses the idea of space-time loops (think Looper or Tenet) and a “cyclical murder case” on a train to examine questions of self-worth and alienation.

Musically, there’s a more cohesive feel to this record compared with Xie’s previous effort, with prominent piano parts plus original cello, flute, and electric guitar contributions that provide an apt, mature backing for his thoughtful verses. It’s a suitably introspective blend that pulls you in as a listener.

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Something different: Uyghur Grooves, a Lisu “mixtape”, Tibetan worker songs, and more

In April, Yazi Ilminur Hemit delivered a fantastic hour of ‘Uyghur Grooves’ on Palestinian platform Radio Alhara. You can now listen back to the mix here; it features Puppet, Askar Grey Wolf, and a piece from Li Xingyu’s Xinjiang folk collection The Farthest Place From the Sea, and spans traditional folk, hip hop, pop and more.

Also out last month was this re-release of Kink Gong’s The Lisu, Laurent Jeanneau’s “sort-of-mixtape” that’s “based on recordings of music from the Lisu communities in China and Thailand”:

More field recordings are available on Silence in the Valley of Songs, a record featuring “folk songs collected by the author between 2009 and 2012 in the Sman shod region of Sde dge County, Dkar mdzes Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province. The tracks consist mainly of work songs, including songs for ramming walls, milking yaks, plowing, harvesting barley, and divination.” Younger generations are less familiar with such traditions, meaning that today, “the scene of a thousand voices raised in unison has all but vanished”.

Traditional folk songs also form the spine of a new album from Mamer. The ever-evolving Kazakh musician first rose to prominence with an LP of relatively straight-laced folk tracks on Peter Gabriel’s Real World label before reinterpreting the traditional Kazakh songbook in increasingly experimental ways. On Bar xatteƣem, Bar ⱪayƣem (All the Joys, All the Pains), he comes the closest he’s been in a long time to that Real World album, quietly plucking away at a secondhand guitar and layering his own vocals to create a choral effect — or even that of a ghostly choir. “Mamer summons a host of brothers to sing in chorus, but these brothers are spirits from ages past,” an introduction from Zhang Xiaozhou explains. “They ride in formation on horseback, coursing through his vocal cords, a golden thoroughfare.”

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Q&A-list: interviews with Yu Su, 33EMYBW, and Otay:Onii

Kaifeng-born, London-based producer and chef Yu Su has an excellent new album out called Foundry. To mark its release, she was interviewed by Flow State. Philip Sherburne has also teased an interview with her, so definitely keep an eye out for that (and read his review of Foundry here).

Speaking of brilliant female producers, 33EMYBW is the subject of a recent deep dive profile from PAM Magazine, following her appearance at Le Guess Who? Festival last year.

And rounding off a trio of conversations with interesting figures is gatekeep!’s in-depth chat with Otay:Onii, who also just dropped a new record, the delightfully-titled Love Is In The Shit.

Just briefly: new Chinese emo, all-female punk, and traditional instruments-meet-noise

China’s emo revival shows no signs of abating. One of the latest missives from the movement comes in the form of a five-track EP from Changsha’s WaytheDinoScream. It’s entitled The School Day We Spent With a Brachiosaurus and is hopefully a sign that the band will only be releasing records themed around dinosaurs; dino-emo, perhaps. It’s also a fun listen, full of youthful energy and threaded through with sounds of urban Chinese life.

Three years on from their second album War is Nightmare, all-female Qingdao punk group Dummy Toys are back with a new album, The Point of No Return. “We are still who we are, more powerful than ever before, more uncompromising, and more relentless,” they say by way of introduction. Songs such as ‘Artificial Inefficiency’, ‘No More Discrimination’ and ‘No Means No’ show they’ve not lost their urge to speak out.

Yang Haisong and Wang Xiaofang have released the latest in their series of fascinating explorations of traditional Chinese instrumentation and noisier textures. Entitled Ballad of May and released on May 1st, it comprises recordings made last year in, err, the summer. Joining the guitar-and-yangqin duo this time is talented percussionist Liu Pi, with the trio serving up an atmospheric pair of pieces from Hangzhou and Chengdu broken into two tracks each. Yang and Wang are essentially forging their own genre at this point — long may it continue.

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Exit music

Guangzhou-based producer Luo Qinlin recently released a new experimental electronic album as RESBina, a project that marks “a new phase in her musical work”.

And that gives me an excuse to post this video of her performing in “an abandoned cave shelter” three years ago: