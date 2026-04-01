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In this issue: UFO sighting-inspired electronic music, summery lo-fi rock, soothing ambient, a major emo rap collaboration, spectacular Mongolian experimental rock, Sino-Japanese noise, and an album blending Soweto-style Amapiano with ethnic minority folk songs from Yunnan.

Space is the place: Wu Zhuoling sets her sights on the stars with NASA-sampling downtempo EP

It’s a big day for space exploration. I’m talking, of course, about the new intergalactic-themed EP from Wu Zhuoling.

Back in the spring of 2023, Wu took us on “a journey into deep space with a post-apocalyptic and futuristic atmosphere” with her excellent downtempo and ambient EP Uncharted. Three years later, the Chengdu-based producer is once again evoking “the mysteries and hopes of cosmic exploration” with Uncharted II.

A key figure on the Chinese electronic music scene, Wu has been making music for over two decades. She came up in the early ’00s scene around legendary Chengdu hang out Little Bar before following her rock dreams to Beijing, and then becoming intoxicated with trip hop sounds at a time when few were experimenting with the genre in China. After suffering from Beijing burn-out, she spent time in Tibet writing folk songs and resetting her perspective before returning home to Chengdu and reintegrating herself with the city’s alternative music scene. You should read her talk about this in her own words rather than mine, it’s much more interesting.

Uncharted II very much picks up where the original EP left off, blending twinkling, atmospheric instrumentation with gently rhythmic, downtempo beats. For the new collection of tracks, Wu also collected audio samples from NASA’s public archives, and these snatches of communication lend a narrative element to her musical study of space, a subject she’s been fascinated by since witnessing one of China’s most famous UFO sightings as a child.

In addition to being made available digitally, the new EP has been combined with its predecessor for a special vinyl release. Those tracks are also joined by remixes from Frank Vigroux and HowHigh of songs from Uncharted, and tp Dutchkiss and Cola Ren of songs from Uncharted II. Ren’s reworking of the ethereal ambient number ‘Gaia’s Breath’ — which sees her repay the favour after Wu remixed her song ‘Mekong Ballad’ earlier this year — is especially captivating.

And if you want yet another interesting take on Wu’s work, lead single ‘Warp’ — which featured early on in my mix for On the Wire — was also previously given the remix treatment by SHAO. He and Wu, both Chinese electronic music stalwarts, are currently on tour, with shows in Shenzhen and Beijing on the horizon.

But ultimately, whether the stars align for you to catch her live or not, and whether you opt for just this EP or for the whole Uncharted package, there’s plenty to enjoy from Wu’s continued exploration of the final frontier.

Uncharted II is out now. The vinyl record combining it with Uncharted and four remixes should be available for international shipping in April. If you’re in China, you can pick up a copy via SmallProjects’ official WeChat.

Very much related:

Swiss army sounds: one-man band cassette player romance mixes a multitude of genres on debut LP

The solo project of Hangzhou-born, Ohio-based musician Luo Oumeng — a key member of emo act The Beneficial Society — cassette player romance’s name is apparently a nod to Dashboard Confessional’s first LP, which helped shape the emo genre. So cassette player romance’s own debut album is solidly emo then, right? Well, not exactly. While some of the sounds from Luo’s solo vehicle neatly dovetail with China’s emo revival, there’s a lot more going on on Meaning of Home than just Midwest twinkle.

The opening track, for example, suggests the influence of Sweet Trip in its title, but by its climax it’s sounding like something off of Cornelius’ Fantasma. ‘they had a huge fight back in June’ opens almost like a Milton Nascimento tribute before strutting off into psych territory, with guitar parts reminiscent of Cindy Lee. There’s more besides, a diversity that Luo seems to revel in — when cassette player romance supported emo act Whetherday for their album release show in Hangzhou last summer, the bio read “bedroom pop/lofi/indie folk, you name it”. Qiii Snacks, the excellent Guangdong DIY label behind this release, call the album one for “Slowcore/Indietronica/5th-wave Emo/Lofi-Pop/Slacker rock enthusiasts” in their own attempt to name what it is that Luo is doing here.

Thankfully, this grab-bag of sounds somehow all comes together. It’s not always the most cohesive of records, but neither is Meaning of Home a discombobulating mess, as all those genre tags might suggest. It’s helped by some solid songwriting throughout and short, sharp tracks that don’t take themselves too seriously. It also feels genuine. Luo has long been a genre agnostic musician — in addition to The Beneficial Society (who incidentally made Concrete Avalanche’s best of 2025 list), he’s previously been involved with hip hop and ambient electronica projects.

Maybe it’s because the sun was shining when I first listened to it, but there’s an uplifting, almost summery feeling on this LP too. Who cares what genre it is, Meaning of Home is an enjoyable listen.

Meaning of Home is out now. Buy it on CD and you’ll get a comic book by RiceBeing, with art specially designed for each of the album tracks.

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Sweet dreams: new guqin-centred ambient album will help you deal with… y’know, everything

Given the state of the world right now, I can’t be the only one upping their ambient quotient. Here’s a lovely new addition to my rotation: an album released for International Sleep Day, which was apparently on March 21st.

A wonderfully mellow collection of five atmospheric tracks, with the latter two stretching out to over 20-minutes each, Waking Moments revolves around the traditional Chinese string instrument the guqin (played here by Gao Xin) as well as the bamboo bansuri flute and qiteqin zither (played by Du Jiaxuan). Percussionist Mufasa adds some low-key accompaniment on the handpan, while producer JF Lee sprinkles in some scattered electronic elements.

The sounds are reminiscent of the work of hair metal-turned-ambient experimentalist Dou Wei, whose meditative pieces I’ve been leaning on a lot lately (and one of which closes the Concrete Avalanche ambient playlist). Coincidentally, Lee is also a rocker-turned-ambient electronic artist, and similar to many of Dou Wei’s experimental projects, for this album he‘s convened a group of talented musicians who all seem to be on the same wavelength.

On Waking Moments, the guqin and bansuri largely take it in turns to be the focus, but throughout there’s an easy balance to the instrumentation — there’s no jostling for position here, just gentle transitions. Soothing without being overly sentimental or soporific, the music feels like a balm.

Waking Moments is out now.

Related:

Just briefly: Chengdu noise-rock, Sino-Japanese noise, and Yunnan-Soweto Amapiano

Hailing from Chengdu, Hemananshou (loosely translated as Hippo Uncomfortable) are a young noise-rock outfit taking cues from the likes of At the Drive-In and the various projects that came in that band’s wake, plus a little early Radiohead (see the ‘Just’-like bassline on ‘我你我我‘). It’s a mix the trio pull together well and this is a fun record from a band to watch.

Staying in Sichuan, but for something sonically quite different, here’s a recently-released recording from Chinese artist Xiang (who’s also one half of performance duo Soldier) with Japanese experimental great Otomo Yoshihide. Taken from a set the pair delivered at Sichuan University in March last year, the remarkable recording features “hit, rubbed and scraped” non-instruments, violin, broken guitar, whistling, tongue-clicking and more.

Shanghai Restoration Project, a long-running Chinese-American electronic music duo, have released a new album on Modern Sky entitled Finding Bakoena in a SoJo Cloud. The record is a collaboration with South African rapper Tebza Majaivane and fuses the Amapiano and gqom styles he’s known for with samples from the folk music traditions of ethnic minorities in China’s southwestern province of Yunnan. Case in point: single ‘Ice Boy’, about a young man’s struggles in the club, mixes in a field recording of a traditional Dai drinking song. Similarly, the title track sees Majaivane rapping about his Lesotho roots while “a trio of Bulang women from Yunnan [sing] about the wisdom of their ancestors”.

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There will be bloodzebra : cloud rap and plugg stars Bloodz Boi and jackzebra join forces

bloodzebra brings together two stars of China’s cloud rap scene. Beijing’s Bloodz Boi is an established figure with a long, quality emo rap back catalogue, including a fantastic collaboration with Claire Rousay and more eaze; jackzebra is a rising talent from Chengdu who popped up on Lucy Bedroque’s Unmusique mixtape last year and who “raps in an Auto-Tuned slurry that leaves even native Mandarin speakers scratching their heads”, according to Pitchfork.

Their mixtape also brings in some key figures from the experimental hip hop scene on production duty, with .cutspace, whatever51 and katebi featuring heavily across the record’s 10 tracks. Bloodz and jack toured China together last year touting their new collaboration, but for whatever reason the recorded results have only just emerged, sparking a fair bit of excitement in certain internet circles.

Four tracks in and you might begin to think that this meeting of musical minds from different generations has failed to live up to its billing. ‘timezone’ and ‘anorexia’ seem to revel in the kind of incomprehensibility Pitchfork referenced, and while ‘npc’ shows glimmers of something more and ‘whisper’ is intriguing as a stand-alone track, taken together the mixtape’s opening feels a little one note. Thankfully, it then comes alive with a punchy one-two-three of ‘The Truman Show’, ‘10000 questions’, and ‘copy & paste’. The beats suddenly get more interesting as Bloodz and jack swap bars about consumerism, vacuous social media flexing, class divides and more.

It can of course come with the territory for this style of music, but overall bloodzebra leaves you feeling a little cold. Not that either artist will really care. This isn’t meant to be an easily accessible, highly likeable release in that sense. Their output will probably continue to be divisive, but the pair will also continue to be worth paying attention to.

bloodzebra is out now.

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Exit music

Ts. Bayandalai is a Xinjiang-born ethnically Mongolian musician who grew up in a nomadic family. He makes utterly beautiful atmospheric sounds as a solo artist — see the brilliant Kimel on SpaceFruity Records from 2020 — and is one of the main creative forces behind the band Horse Radio. For the last few years, he’s had a series on WeChat where he posts videos of himself making immersive music in areas of outstanding natural beauty across Inner Mongolia and beyond; just last week he put one up where he travelled up the Minya Konka mountain in western Sichuan and noted the difficulty of singing at over 4,700 metres above sea level.

Finally, finally, this series has come to YouTube, with multiple Bayandalai videos being uploaded to the platform in recent days. The occasion is his forthcoming debut solo album, which is set for release in May on Salzburg’s Night Defined Recordings.

Here’s the lead single from that record, along with a couple of favourites from his ‘Live Anywhere’ series: