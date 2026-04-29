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In this issue: made in Manchester drum n bass-tinged pop, a musical mahjong set, a Mongolian Metallica cover, computer game baroque, an 18-hour logistics recording, powerful post-punk, an anti-AI anthem, the new album from New Order-endorsed Sichuanese band Stolen, and Cui Jian celebrates four decades since the “birth of Chinese rock ’n’ roll”.

Velvet goldmine: Hangzhou trio Heitian Yizhen deliver a post-punk headrush

China has a long and glorious history of post-punk. The godfathers of the genre, PK14, may have moved away from the sound on their most recent album (more on that if it ever makes it to international platforms in full), but there are still plenty of young acts looking to put their own mark on it.

Back in April 2024, Hangzhou trio 黑甜一枕 Heitian Yizhen — whose band name is taken from a centuries-old idiom about drinking well and sleeping soundly, and is sometimes translated into English as Velvet Pillows in Black — showed bags of potential with their debut EP on Ruby Eyes Records. 按兵不动 had some missteps, but mostly it crackled with energy as it blended brooding synths and electronic elements with crunching guitars and a classic post-punk swagger. Almost exactly two years later, they’ve delivered a full-length follow up — a record that confirms them as one of Chinese post-punk’s most promising purveyors.

Not that the band are keen to be labelled as such. Zhao Yiyang, Heitian’s chief creative force, has even dismissed the post-punk tag in interviews. On Red Mountain, you can kind of see why. The core of the band’s sound that they introduced two years ago remains intact, but they’ve both honed and bolstered it. When they’re in their post-punk groove, the trio are lean and focused, yet they also demonstrate an ability to switch things up, with psych-ish and goth-y break-outs in the mix. Whereas their EP felt a little messy in places, Red Mountain’s use of these different sounds feels much more cohesive.

Perhaps this is thanks to its production process. While Zhao has said the songs were written over the course of several months, the album was recorded in just a few weeks at the beginning of this year. She and her bandmates were effectively sequestered away in her small studio until the songs were done, lending the record a sonic intensity that chimes well with its lyrics about self-examination, “obsession and vulnerability”.

Zhao’s experience likely also plays a part. She began playing piano at the age of just five, studied music in the UK (there’s a recurring UK theme in this issue, oddly), and played a key part in Helen Feng’s Nova Heart project. That last bit of her CV came toward the end of Chinese rock’s D-22 heyday, but at times it feels as Heitian have hoovered up influences from that period and spun them into something fresh.

They may not think of themselves as being part of the genre, but Heitian Yizhen have shown there’s still life in Chinese post-punk, still interesting things that can be done with the form. And whatever genre tag we’re putting on it, Red Mountain is certainly a big step forward for the band and a rewarding experience for the listener.

Red Mountain is out now.

True faith: Sichuanese singer jody opens up on dnb-laced electro-pop LP

Although she hails from Chengdu, RnB-influenced singer jody积融’s new album Is it gonna happen again? was finished in Manchester. The record comes with a slinky pop sheen, but is also indebted to drum and bass, so it’s perhaps fitting that it was completed in the UK, the home of dnb and of artists such as PinkPantheress, who’ve put a new pop spin on the genre.

That’s not to say that jody isn’t doing her own thing here — in fact, that’s kind of the point of the whole album. The record, we’re told, “traces from the ripples of personal psychology to the rhythms of cosmic time and space, capturing that single, certain glimmer of light within the infinite vertigo.” Apparently documenting her “long journey of self-exploration” and “the labyrinth of her cyclical life struggles”, Is it gonna happen again? is personal but in an instantly accessible way. jody’s sultry vocals and sense of melody are a big part of this, but so too is the album’s underpinning by DIY sensibilities and emotional honesty.

It’s an approach that extends to jody’s entire aesthetic. Take her album cover art, where she’s photographed slightly out of focus beside a cat whose eyes have caught the flash. She’s stood atop a table, seemingly in an apartment, while wearing a wedding dress, bright red gloves and boots, and with a cigar hanging from her mouth; a clearly posed yet playful composition.

There’s a similar feel to her music videos as well, whether it’s the purposefully lo-fi accompaniment to ‘Forever’, which mashes together travel footage with clips of her dancing in front of a nighttime cityscape, or the more produced ‘Cocoon’, which looks higher budget but still preserves a certain offbeat quirkiness.

It’s this slightly oddball energy that helps distinguish jody’s work from that of the standard Mandopop artist. It’s hard to imagine many mainstream singers turning food storage advice into a hook, for example, yet in jody’s hands ‘keep it in the fridge’ becomes an infectious banger. Such talents make her an artist to watch.

Is it gonna happen again? is out now.

More electro-pop: meet the creators of a mahjong-inspired musical instrument

Speaking of electro-pop artists and interesting music videos, Beijing-born Tokyo-based singer, producer and cartoonist Diàn — whose YouTube videos have racked up tens of thousands of views in recent years — has just put out a new album on Chinese label Modern Sky.

The record is largely saccharine synth-pop, which is not standard Concrete Avalanche fare, but looking up the new LP on YouTube did lead me to something a bit more interesting: the creation of Jongbeat. ‘What is Jongbeat?’ you ask; well, there’s a video for that:

Said video is in Japanese and Chinese with pretty shabby audio quality, but essentially it sees Diàn and mad professor / producer Nobumichi Tosa (founder of ‘artistic unit’ Maywa Denki) explaining that Jongbeat is an instrument that at long last merges electronic music with mahjong. Pushing different tiles gives you different sounds, from bass to drums to vocals. Skip to about two minutes in on the above video for a demonstration that (naturally) also features dancing cats.

And if you want to buy a set, it’s yours for just ¥5,000.

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Just briefly: anti-AI songs, video game baroque and, err, Piers Morgan

Beijing rockers Birdstriking are back with a couple of tracks as part of a new EP. The pair of songs includes a new studio version of ‘KO! AI!’, which featured on their 2024 live album and which has of course found greater meaning as AI’s rise has accelerated. Set in 2052, the song is about the handing over of all city management to an AI platform and is billed as the start of a series entitled When Songs Become the Most Dangerous Code.

Cyan Pac and Zimabu, two excellent projects from the talented musician and producer Liu Qing, have brought their discographies to Bandcamp. Start with last year’s wonderful Witch Hand, which blends off-kilter electronics with soaring jazz — and even clips of Bassem Youssef and Piers Morgan infamous argument from 2023. It’s also worth noting that her similarly quirky collaborator, and fellow Changsha native, Chainhaha has new music on the way in the coming weeks.

Speaking of quirky and off-kilter sounds, if you’ve ever wondered what a combination of baroque, prog-rock, and computer game music would sound like you’re in luck. Tianjin-born producer Shen Ao has combined these elements on Cyberspace, their debut EP. London label Kit Records, who are behind the release, describe it as “five movements of knee-wiggling, tear duct-tingling, and downright bizarre audio”.

‘Nothing to My Name’: Cui Jian marks 40 years of Chinese rock ‘n’ roll

Simply a love song. That’s how Cui Jian likes to portray ‘Nothing to My Name’. It’s what he told the BBC in 2010, for example. On the face of it, the song is exactly that. The lyrics are all about unrequited love, about someone giving everything and getting nothing in return. Yet whether you accept Cui’s assertion on this point or not, for many the song will forever be associated with Tiananmen Square, after he performed it for the student protestors gathered there in 1989.

That link has sometimes meant an uneasy status around the song and Cui more generally in China. His ‘New Long March’ tour in early 1990 was aborted part-way through, establishing something of a pattern for his on-off performances in the country over the following decade. And while he has continued to play ‘Nothing to My Name’ at festivals and gigs over the years, it was widely reported in 2014 that he refused to take part in Chinese national TV’s Spring Festival Gala after organisers said he wasn’t allowed to sing his most famous song.

Earlier this month however, Cui announced that he would be holding a special concert in Beijing’s Capital Indoor Stadium on May 9th to mark “40 years of Chinese rock ’n’ roll”, explicitly linking the start of that era to the release of ‘Nothing to My Name’ in 1986.

“Forty years after ‘Nothing to My Name’, will you choose to continue?” asked a post announcing the concert on Cui’s official WeChat account asked, a post that echoed some of the song’s lyrics. “Forty years, seven studio albums, countless performances — Chinese rock has always moved forward, questioning, exploring, creating, persevering. As the years turn, have you changed? In 1986, a question was posed, endlessly asked. In 2026, an answer is given: continue!”

Whether ‘Nothing to My Name’ is a love song or a political anthem, its status as the starting point of Chinese rock is widely accepted. And whether Cui’s Beijing performance has a certain historical resonance or is simply an elder statesman — the ‘Godfather of Chinese rock’ in fact, as ‘Lao Cui’ is often referred to — getting a good pay day as a legacy act, audiences are clearly excited — tickets sold so well for the first show that a second date has now been added.

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World in motion: Chengdu electro-rockers Stolen try to make sense of a restless society on new LP

In case the title of their new album, Cacophonic Symphony, doesn’t give it away, Chengdu electro-rock band Stolen have always had a penchant for the dramatic. It’s not just that they like a big concept — their last album was about how “every creation is being eroded”, while 2024 EP I Generated tackled artificial intelligence — it’s in their sound too, from Liang Yi’s theatrical vocals to the band’s high-octane fusion of techno and rock.

When they released previous LP Eroded Creation in 2022 however, I wrote that it felt “oddly hollow”. Fortunately, that’s not a criticism you can level at Cacophonic Symphony. Stolen are very much back with a bang on this new record.

The band, who’ve previously supported New Order on tour and worked extensively with Factory Records promoter Mark Reeder, say their latest LP was created in around 20 days in London and — much like Red Mountain above — it seems to have benefitted from being put together in such a tight window. The recording process, which happened back home in Chengdu, may have been longer, but the songs have retained a certain urgency. There’s also a clearer thrust to the record’s sound; electronic elements persist but this is probably the most ‘rock’ the band have ever sounded.

Not that they’ve shaken off their tendency for a high concept blurb, however:

“The contemporary world itself is a paradox. When we are immersed in it, everything feels overwhelmingly noisy; restlessness and contradiction are everywhere. Society keeps filling itself with all kinds of "placebos", from which we try to draw brief moments of relief and escape.



”Yet when the perspective pulls back, those conflicting voices and emotions, the contradictory actions and currents of the times, begin to reveal an inexpressible sense of order. "Cacophonic Symphony" is a response to this condition.”

It’s a powerful response, at that.

Cacophonic Symphony is out now. To promote it, Stolen are undertaking a massive tour, including dates across Europe.

Experimental round-up: 18 hours of logistics, messages in bottles, and “hard, dry sounds”

Sterling work here from Yan Jun’s Sub Jam label, who’ve released an album of sounds captured by a “cheap digital recorder” that was switched on while it was being transported from China to Switzerland.

“Someone pressed the REC button before placing the device in a thin plastic foil and in its cardboard box. It's still unclear if it was done on purpose or if it's an accident. The recording stopped 18 hours, 11 minutes and 50 seconds later, once the battery had run down,” explains Swiss artist Laurent Güdel, who found and edited the recording once the package had arrived at their address. “As the device progresses on its path through shipping facilities we can listen to the sonic environment of a logistic center but also hear how the recording process itself is affected by the transport.”

The release includes an edited 180-minute version from Güdel, but also the full 18 hours of original recordings if you really get into it. As Yan says of the full version, “let’s eat time”.

Also dealing with distance, but in a quite different way, is a new release on Wuhan’s Tailnia label. It pairs two London-based artists — Zheng Hao, a Wuhan native who has worked with the likes of Sun Yizhou and organises regular events at the excellent Hundred Years Gallery venue, and Hello Spiral, an alias of improvisationalist Joseph Tony Baldwin, whose sounds are “assembled from a motley array of materials”. The premise is that the two “found themselves stranded on desert islands”:

“They were able to fashion crude fishing apparatus from the detritus on their respective islands. They cast their nets within the sea of automatically uploaded YouTube videos. Messages in bottles were exchanged, as regards to the ‘rules’.”

The result is four intriguing sound collages.

Speaking of Sun Yizhou, he recently released a collaboration with Berlin-based trumpeter Axel Dörner on the follow-worthy Japanese label Ftarri. Dörner has been active in European experimental circles since the 1990s, while Sun is billed as “a representative of China's new generation of experimental musicians”, making for an interesting cross-generational as well as international context for their recording.

“With Sun Yizhou using electronics feedback and noise floor, and Axel Dörner playing trumpet and electronics, the two musicians produced hard, dry sounds,” Ftarri explains.

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Exit music

Closing out with some horsehead fiddle-infused metal music.

Mongolian outfit Nine Treasures have remastered their 2012 album Arvan Ald Guulin Honshoor, a record that the official intro describes as “a classic and foundational work in Chinese folk metal”, but came with some slightly muddy production in parts. The new release looks to rectify those issues; the LP also features a cover of Metallica classic ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’.

The Beijing-formed band are always good value live and are touring the US later this year, opening for Mushroomhead and Fear Factory on an extensive tour stretching from Portland to Nashville across October and November. Catch and / or support them if you can.