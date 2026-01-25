I was recently invited by the great Steve Barker to do a mix of some of my favourite songs to have come out of China in 2025 for his legendary, long-running radio show On The Wire.

Steve has been presenting On The Wire since 1984, hosting guests ranging from Lee “Scratch” Perry to Neneh Cherry to 808 State. His playlists always turn up something I’ve never heard before and he remains firmly in tune with the most interesting music around — the episode my mix is on features tracks from Xavisphone and Félicia Atkinson & Christina Vantzou, for example.

But Steve also has a strong connection to China. In fact, his bio makes a nod to the pioneering underground (literally) club space The Shelter: “Occasional DJ but never usually the same gig twice unless it was the Shelter in Shanghai.” I was fortunate enough to witness Steve at that venue and he’s been a strong supporter of Concrete Avalanche since its early days.

Here’s his introduction to the latest episode of On The Wire:

“Between the years 2002 and 2011 I was living in China, mostly in Beijing but regularly travelled to different provinces across the country. I was lucky enough to make quite a few friends involved in music scenes across different genres and widespread locations. Since leaving its been difficult to keep track but luckily these days I can rely on the excellent work of Jake Newby to help me keep up with his Concrete Avalanche column on Substack.”

The mix features the likes of Cola Ren, Wu Zhuoling, and The River, Orchestration, Walkman! but there were also plenty of great tracks I couldn’t quite work in. For more of my favourites from last year, go here:

And be sure to follow Steve and On The Wire, broadcasting brilliant music every weekend.