Concrete Avalanche

Concrete Avalanche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peilian Li's avatar
Peilian Li
Nov 26

A truly fluid, atmospheric curation. Listening feels like wandering through an altar built of resonance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlie Shifflett's avatar
Charlie Shifflett
Nov 13

Cola Ren’s new record is absolutely wonderful — thanks for the awesome recs from China.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jake
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jake · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture