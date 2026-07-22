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In this issue: Wuhan punks SMZB mark 30 years of rebellion, two summery compilations, new Chinese shoegaze, gongs that rarely make it out of the house, tape loops, Chinese Football x Fazi, and hair metal guy-turned-ambient don Dou Wei releases a Ming Dynasty poem-inspired piece.

Renegades: uncompromising Wuhan punks SMZB release a new double album

SMZB are practically synonymous with Chinese punk. There may be some debate over who exactly was the first Chinese punk act — with the genre emerging around the same time in Beijing and Wuhan — but there’s little disputing the influence of Wu Wei and his band. Formed at the tail-end of 1996, SMZB were certainly the first punk band in Wuhan and were among the very first in the entire country. What’s more, they’ve fiercely upheld the spirit of punk for the last three decades, despite the difficulties that has entailed. Last week, they released their first new album in five years.

Actually, they technically released two. 在野之王 (which loosely translates as King of the Wild) arrived accompanied by a majority English-language version, When the party is over. Lyrics aside, the two records are essentially the same: 12 tracks of typically bold Celtic-influenced punk rock.

Having begun life as a trio, SMZB have been through various personnel changes over the years, but vocalist and guitarist Wu Wei has remained a constant presence, driving the band’s sound and their uncompromising lyrics. Following a turbulent childhood, Wu formed the band after signing up for a music school in Beijing as “a way to get out” of Wuhan, as he explains in the fascinating documentary Never Loose My Fist:

Wu may have left China for Europe (first Portugal, then the UK) a few years ago, but he’s never left behind the “straight punk fury”, as a Maybe Mars bio once put it, “in response to the massive and out-of-control social transformations taking place in [SMZB’s] hometown and throughout China”. This is a band who’ve put tank imagery and fallen Mao statues on their album covers, released a record called Ten Years of Rebellion, and who helped found a bar called Wuhan Prison.

Unsurprisingly, such provocation has not gone unnoticed. SMZB’s discography was long ago scrubbed from Chinese streaming platforms; the Bandcamp credits for 2020 album Once Upon a Time in the East drily note, “Most physical records were confiscated by government departments”. Wuhan Prison has had to be renamed in recent years to Folk Hand, even if its DIY spirit and programming remain strong. And updates from Wu sent via any official WeChat account that dares publish them rarely last long before they’re taken down.

And yet, Wu and SMZB keep going. It’s kind of incredible that they’re still standing three decades on. There are even rumblings about a 30th anniversary show for the band back in Wuhan later this year.

SMZB’s politics and their music may be inextricably linked, but that doesn’t mean that the latter is an afterthought. The twin records take an ‘if it ain’t broke’ approach to their time-honoured sound (you can find their previous releases on Bandcamp), but SMZB’s mix of incendiary lyrics and punk rock laced with Uilleann pipes and violin still has its moments all these years after their founding.

赤马红羊, as the two records are known collectively, is out now.

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Summertime in your lounge: two new laidback compilations to keep cool with

After the last issue’s focus on Summertime Sadness, here are a couple of soothing instrumental compilations for summertime lounging.

First up is the first release in a little while (and the first ever compilation) from Beijing’s Space Fruity Records, pulling together tracks from their own stable of artists as well as friends operating on a similar wavelength. Psych-rockers Run Run Run and Space Fruity founder Zhai Ruixin’s band Mole Eyes are involved, for example, alongside the latter’s Liu Ge, who made his name as part of garage / rockabilly act The Molds. Zhai also supplies a stand-out track under his electronic producer alias me:mo, while bringing in rising Beijing trio paki paki and Hangzhou-based jazz-influenced producer and guitarist Zhou Ning. And Sleeping Dogs’ Abing joins forces with multi-talented producer and musician Shenzhi, whose main band project Railway Suicide Train cap the whole thing off with a song from their excellent recent EP.

The record is billed by the label as “Easy Listening、Library Music、Folktronica、Alternative Folk, and so on”, and it’s certainly an enjoyably laidback listen.

A similar vibe is found on Tree Sings Songs, a compilation that grew out of an exhibition held by Seoul-based artist Seungwhan Kim, better known as Bird Pit, at Beijing gallery OneiroSpace back in May. As part of the show, some of Kim’s cutesy cartoons were rendered as three-dimensional objects, primarily speakers — and naturally, they needed some tunes to be played on them. Hence this specially-curated compilation featuring ten tracks from eight Chinese artists, which was released alongside a limited edition comic book.

The line-up includes modular synthesiser obsessive 33de9, fellow visual artist-slash-musician Makenna, and Pu Poo Platter collaborator and multi-instrumentalist zuho.

It’s an appropriately mellow mix — low-key enough to work as background music at an exhibition, but quirky enough to reward proper listening as well.

艺苑 and Tree Sings Songs are out now.

Uncut gems: more summer-appropriate releases to have on rotation this season

Describing music as ‘cinematic’ or a ‘soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist’ is a well-worn writing device, but it’s one that carries extra resonance for the songs of Craone. The genesis of the Nanning producer’s recently-released Kaleido Mirage EP lies in a stalled “semi-autobiographical film”; “Though production halted, the audio took on a life of its own,” the record’s introductory text explains.

The resulting four tracks take inspiration not just from this film project, but also from “the gritty, improvisational cinematography of John Cassavetes and the Safdie Brothers” as Craone weaves together downtempo- and IDM-influenced electronic sounds with jazz and indie-rock inflections.

Released on Shy People, Craone’s work sits neatly alongside the likes of retro-tinged electronica act Nightswimmer. The Shanghai-founded label’s discography isn’t extensive, but it is carefully-crafted and after a period of dormancy Craone’s release is one of two new interesting additions to its canon.

The other is We Will Fade Out Together by Leonwill. A Chengdu-based free jazz and ambient saxophonist, Leonwill first encountered electronic music at the city’s gone-but-not-forgotten club space .TAG. These influences are both drawn upon and shed over the course of his new EP, with the record labelled a “farewell to past obsessions” by Shy People, as well as “a stream-of-consciousness escape from societal conditioning and an inward sonic experiment.” The club beats can be frenetic at times, but the sax overlays keep things unmistakably summery.

There’s more escapism and summer daydream-appropriate music with the latest release from Beijing act Thermostat. Although Roubing, the driving force behind Thermostat, describes it as “a poor quality lofi noise pop project”, A Very Well-Balanced Heart is neither of these things. Instead, it finds him leaning into the more dream- and bedroom-pop-adjacent moments of debut LP A Very Hazy Afternoon and expanding them in an abstract, atmospheric way into what he terms a “brand new ambient but bouncy sound”.

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Just briefly: Hohhot shoegaze, a tale of two rivers, “pearls falling onto a jade plate”, and more

Narrow Lane Angel, part of China’s new shoegaze wave, recently released a couple of new tracks. The Changchun / Hohhot-based band say, “Maybe these songs will remind you of a place, a person, or a version of yourself that still exists somewhere in memory.”

In early May, Beijing-based American producer thruoutin released a series of field recordings tracking the Tchefuncte River in Louisiana, inspired by Annea Lockwood’s 2008 audio piece A Sound Map of the Danube. A fortnight later, we got a companion piece of sorts based on recordings made along the Bahe River in Beijing. For the latter, thruoutin used a blend of recording techniques: “a hydrophone to capture the nuances of the water, contact microphones attached to steel and aluminum railings and pipes to record vibrations, as well as microphones to capture the sounds of the air.” The result is, as he puts it, “an immersive and somewhat alien listening experience, yet entirely grounded in reality”.

Also on a reflective note is a new 20-minute ambient piece featuring “the rhymed prose fu work written by Liu Rushi (柳如是), a prominent female literati of the late Ming Dynasty”. Released under the artist name of Infant October, the music was composed by hair metal rocker-turned ambient maestro Dou Wei, who also plays guqin on the track. He’s joined by vocalist Jiang Peipei and guitarist / traditional Chinese flautist Li Jie. The recited text “depicts layered parting sorrow, personal lovesickness intertwined with the turbulence of late Ming society.”

Xu Cheng’s Chimes Within takes a different approach but is similarly rooted in traditional Chinese instrumentation, specifically gongs. Xu is a former member of harsh noise provocateurs Torturing Nurse and an established experimental musician in his own right, but as he notes, “very few people know that I play gongs regularly, because they’re difficult to take out of the house”. Thus, this hour-long piece “represents a personal spiritual experience I’ve never shared before,” he says. It’s an utterly absorbing listen, featuring passages that feel like you’re at a temple and others that resemble a (relatively) mellow experimental show.

Long-running Xi’an instrumental rockers Hupo (previously known in English as Amber) have released their first record in three years. While their description of A Few Sparks as possessing “ingenious touches that sparkle like pearls falling onto a jade plate” is perhaps a touch grand, it’s a highly enjoyable collection of largely upbeat tracks.

Disintegration loops: Zhu Wenbo’s swaying cassette players

When Zhu Wenbo, founder of long-running Beijing experimental gig series and label Zoomin’ Night, visited Seoul sound art hub Sonic Speculation earlier this year, he decided his performance would revolve around tape loops. To this end, he “suspended several small cassette players containing tape loops from the ceiling, recording, playing back, and altering tape speed in real time while the machines swayed through the air.”

The result is captured as part of Birds and Ghosts in Room 403, although the album is presented not as “a live document, but consists of the sounds contained within each individual cassette. During its making, the material underwent further improvised real-time speed manipulations, becoming transformed again from the original recordings — if such a thing as an ‘original recording’ can even be said to exist.”

The sounds are unsurprisingly abstract for the most part; despite the loops, Zhu doesn’t allow too many patterns to form or signatures to repeat for long. The squeaks and bursts of sound nevertheless reel the listener in, often hauntingly so — it can frequently feel like you’re listening to the ghost in the (tape) machine.

And, of course, the album was released on cassette. Setting up your own swaying tape player to listen to it on is, presumably, optional.

Birds and Ghosts in Room 403 is out now.

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Exit music

Chinese Football — who in case you missed it, are headed to the US, Canada, and Mexico in a few months — recently played a hat-trick of shows with Fazi and Fayzz for what they labelled a 1v1v1 tournament (the dates coincided with a certain international football event, you see). The gigs resulted in the bands playing each other’s songs in various formations, something Chinese Football and Fazi also did at the recent Heliu Music Festival, where they teamed up to perform the latter’s ‘Way to Atman’ from the 2022 album Folding Story…

…and the former’s ‘The World Is Splitting in Two’, which naturally was partly filmed by someone wearing a giant football on their head: