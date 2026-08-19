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In this issue: a Shanghai skyline DJ set, experimental electronics from Qinghai, a brilliant Brazilian-Chinese collaboration, hazy late summer indie-rock, two ambient-leaning film soundtracks, an album that’s “part field recording, part ethnographic study”, and one of Inner Mongolia’s most famous bands make history at the Lincoln Center.

Structures from silence: two blissfully atmospheric albums to lose yourself in

Two Concrete Avalanche favourites combine on As Time Goes By, an album that takes you on an alternative tour of Beijing. Inner Mongolia-born musician Hugjiltu is joined by Louisiana-born artist Brad M. Seippel for a record that combines field recordings from sites across the Chinese capital with traditional Mongolian instrumentation to utterly beautiful effect.

“Part field recording, part ethnographic study, these pieces […] capture the subtle exchange between sound, space, and time,” an introductory text explains. Together, the pair, “visited a series of distinct environments, performing in direct response to each setting and cataloguing the surroundings as they unfolded.”

Hugjiltu made his name as part of stomp-along folk act Hanggai (more on them below) before further helping define the traditional Mongolian music-meets-rock landscape through Ajinai. With GAAL, he delved into more psychedelic textures, creating music that felt suited to lying on the grasslands and gazing up at the stars. His solo material has wandered from stripped down folk to psych-ish rock; As Time Goes By sits closer to the former, with the Zarut Banner-born musician responding to the spaces through Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), guitar, Hujia (traditional Mongolian flute), and Khoomei (throat-singing).

Brad M. Seippel is a Beijing-based producer also known as thruoutin. His most recent appearance in this newsletter was for another field recording project based around the Bahe river in the capital, but his work has spanned ambient, traditional Chinese instrumentation, gqom, label-running, and loads more over the years. His curation of the pieces on As Time Goes By is typically top-notch.

The record feels like the perfect accompaniment to Hugjiltu’s Cycle, which was highlighted in the second ever issue of this newsletter (way back in 2022). On that album, released on tape by excellent cassette label Dusty Ballz, he weaved field recordings of his regular Beijing commute together with similarly evocative pieces that likewise utilised the horsehead fiddle, guitar, throat-singing and more. Yet where Cycle features more structured songs, on As Time Goes By we get recordings that “exist as documents of specific moments in places, dialogues between the performer and the scenery,” complete with environmental reverb.

The Dusty Ballz link allows me to segue into another captivating album from a talented pair of musicians…

Zhang Meng, who released an album of noisy experimental recordings on Dusty Ballz last year, employs the traditional Chinese instrument the sheng in much more gentle fashion on the excellent Of Heaven, Earth & Humanity. The album sees him team up with DBY, a Shanghai indie scene stalwart who’s played bass with Xiao He for his Nursery Rhyme Project and as part of Yehaiyahan’s live band over the years (more on her below).

The album introduction emphasises the spaces between the sounds made by the pair, who played without a click track, relying simply on eye contact and intuition.

“They shape sound like a Chinese ink-wash scroll—shifting between density and airiness, where silence weighs as much as the notes. Rooted in the Chinese concepts of qi and kong—vital energy and emptiness—they blend bass textures with the sheng's overtones, unfolding a vast, layered soundscape. More than East meets West—it's born from deep listening and mutual trust.”

Together, DBY and Zhang conjure up ambient textures that occupy a slightly different sonic territory to As Time Goes By, yet are equally absorbing.

Salad days: indie-rockers Zoogazer return with a highly likeable late summer gem

I loved Zoogazer when they first emerged. Self-described as a “casual indie band abusing major 7th chords and spring reverb” the Xuzhou group’s slightly offbeat spin on indie-rock was easy to like. With a Chinese name that translated more closely to ‘Zoo Nail House’, their music was perfect for soundtracking “the summer outdoor trip”, as they put it on the release of their debut LP (listen to ‘大大大大大象 Biiiiig Elephant’ from that album for a taste of what they mean).

Two years later, on the 藏在你的房間 Hiding In Your Room EP, they presented a sound that polished some of their rougher edges and ventured into funky ‘chillpop’ territory. Again, it was highly enjoyable.

But since then? Their sound seemed to stumble a bit, at least to my ears. Their 2023 album 动物园钉子户II failed to charm in the same way the original, debut LP had; the smattering of EPs and tracks they put out around it largely passed me by. Happily, new EP pastday makes more of a mark.

The record opens with a catchy, guitar-propelled number that reminds me faintly of Teenage Fanclub, before taking a detour into the sort of likeable ‘chillpop’ that characterised Hiding In Your Room. Replete with slackened guitar riffs and floaty “spring reverb”-soaked vocals, it feels like the band have recaptured that Mac DeMarco-esque hazy late summer feeling that served them so well on their early material. And then, just as things are maybe getting a little too laidback, punchy closing number ‘壞夜晚’ yanks you out of the daydream, in a very good way.

Zoogazer are back, at least for those who knew they went away. If you hadn’t heard of them until a few paragraphs ago, pastday is a good place to start.

pastday is out now.

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Just briefly: a Brazilian-Chinese collaboration, Mongolian rock at the Lincoln Center, and more

Somehow missed these tracks when they came out in spring, but this pair of soulful, infectious collaborations between Yehaiyahan and Brazilian singer-songwriter Tulipa Ruiz work well in any season. The first is a pared back number, the second gets a bit kookier and more upbeat, more closely echoing some of Yehaiyahan’s classic back catalogue entries. Both are a delight. (For more from the multi-talented Guizhou-born producer, singer and Kode9 collaborator, check out this free playlist.)

Here’s another high quality collaboration to enjoy, though unfortunately it’s only resulted in one new track for now. Guangzhou alt-rap duo TreasureHill (partly responsible for the Three-Body Problem-themed hip hop album Wuhuiyou from 2024) have teamed up with their old friend Ruyishu for a track that was “recorded in the humid heat of an industrial city” and “emerged from an improvisational encounter between three artists. Jazz, noise, hip-hop, and industrial textures intertwine to create a sonic experiment exploring time, fate, and everyday existence.”

YI 0. is “an experimental electronic musician, photographer, and filmmaker based in Qinghai” who creates minimalist experimental electronic music that’s sometimes as sparse as the landscape on the Tibetan Plateau. Their Please Hand the Symptoms to the Buffer Machine album, which showcases a penchant for repetition, is worth a listen.

Lovable Beijing-based Mongolian band Hanggai recently played Chinese Arts Week at the Lincoln Center, a little video of which you can watch below. According to a post reflecting on their performance on the group’s official WeChat channel, the show made Hanggai the first Chinese band to appear at the New York venue, a ‘first’ that they can add to similar accolades at Washington DC’s Kennedy Center and London’s Royal Opera House.

Wuhan-based rockers Spring hill Post tide endeavour to deliver “the cosmic music of China’s psychedelic Central Plains” and their latest release launches them (conceptually) toward the sun: Ra’s Solar Journey is a four-track half hour-ish cosmic rock freak out.

Man with a movie camera: Li Zenghui delivers two dreamy, ambient film soundtracks

Not that he ever really slows down, but Li Zenghui is on a bit of a creative tear right now. So far in 2026, the saxophonist — known for his work with Omnipotent Youth Society and The Fallacy, as well as for playing with the likes of Black Midi — has released a series of standalone singles, slipped out a CD-only album on a label run by Fazi’s Liu Peng, and played with Miserable Faith on their European tour. He’s also put out soundtracks for two films in the space of just a few months.

Both films are documentaries and both involve director Vincent Zheng. Short Mailbox of Dreams is described as “a lyrical and meditative journey” that rotates around artist Chen Qingqing and the series of toy boxes she has created in an attempt to ‘hold’ certain memories from her past. The film “explores the space between the tangible (the objects) and the intangible (the dreams and memories they evoke)”.

Li’s soundtrack is similarly abstract and ethereal. While his general output can sometimes be challenging and often lands within the boundaries of free jazz, here he deals in liminal subtlety and appropriately hypnagogic ambient textures.

Li demonstrates similar restraint and deftness of touch on the soundtrack to Ceramic Utopia, in which Zheng documents a number of stories from China’s porcelain capital (and recent Unesco World Heritage list inductee), Jingdezhen. There’s a fitting fragility to the sounds Li spins to accompany this film about art and pottery, with a few more gentle experimental flourishes compared to Mailbox. It’s my favourite of the two, and if it ever makes it to Bandcamp will be an immediate addition to the Concrete Avalanche ambient playlist (a huge honour, of course).

Noise and experimental round-up: Chengdu performance art, a Shanghai compilation, and more

Cedric Fermont, the experimental producer and label-runner behind the always-interesting Syrphe imprint, recently interviewed the two artists behind Soldier, an experimental duo from Chengdu. Click below to hear Yu Mingjing and Xiang talk “about their work, paths, the Chinese concept of “liú bái” (留白), women in the scene, experimental music, sound art and performance art”. You can watch a piece they performed at Chengdu’s Streaming Records in the second video below. (For a sample of Fermont’s work, you can hear two pieces recorded at Shanghai’s Trigger here.)

Here’s another interesting piece from Xiang, recently released on Tokyo’s Meenna label. It finds her performing with Barcelona-based experimentalists Pere Xirau and Àlex Reviriego. “On the CD’s cover are the words, ‘Each player is [a] snake for 10 min. The rest are its skin, changing slowly and playfully.’”

On sale from Globe Discount Center right now: a Shanghai noise compilation. “These longtime scene stalwarts, up-and-comers, locals and expats from 3.5 corners of the globe are just a small sample of what can be found here,” they say, by way of introduction. Torturing Nurse and Mai Mai — both of whom regularly feature in the noisier sections of this newsletter — are there, as well as other established Chinese noiseniks such as Zhu Songjie.

Torturing Nurse also features on a new release from gogoj aka Sheng Jie’s Shanavlab record label. Sheng herself is also present as part of a remote collaboration project spearheaded by Filipino artist Jaw Surgery that results in four works “defined by high sonic density and intense physical presence.”

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Exit music

Although it was recorded in March last year, this video has only just made it to YouTube — where it’s doing some impressive numbers. It features Shanghai-based DJ (and former member of Uptown RnB bar staff, for those who that means something to) sanya performing a sundowner set on a balcony at the city’s historic Yu Gardens complex. As attendees pose for selfies against the backdrop, she spins everything from FlyLo to Karriem Riggins, glitch-pop to cinematic soul.