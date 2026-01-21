Concrete Avalanche

20h

I love end-of-year list season because it's when all my religious Concrete Avalanche listening throughout the year pays off. It's because of this newsletter that I got into DJ Gurl and The river, Orchestration, Walkman! this year, and now I get to feel plugged into the scene when I see that they're doing well in China overall.

Plus, I only went to go see Xia Zhiyu and Dizkar in Beijing last month because of Concrete Avalanche and Mando Gap's unanimous and sustained recommendations, and I'm glad I did! Loved the music, and loved the dorky banter between songs even more. This post is a good reminder to enjoy these alternative spaces in Beijing as much as possible in 2026 and never take them for granted.

21hEdited

I really enjoyed this roundup! Sad to hear about the loss of alt spaces, it does seem to be a global trend but sad for some of these in particular. But glad I still recognise one popular name at least (Jay chou 😂😂).

On "The main point of interest is how prominent K-pop artists are, a sign that restrictions around them are continuing to ease."

I know that BTS and their label mates Seventeen - who have two Chinese members - have been doing pop up exhibitions/merch shops in Shanghai and Guangzhou in 2025. One of those Chinese members is also a judge for a female singing contest show on Tencent. So it's getting warmer.

A big girl group, Twice, also held a fan event in Shanghai last year. Which I think might be the first one, but I'm not 100% certain. That's also interesting because they have a Taiwanese member who was previously 'canceled' for holding a Taiwan flag to represent home while on a TV show. She had to do an official apology and everything 👀

Hope you're doing well!

