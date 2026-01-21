Hello and welcome to Concrete Avalanche, a newsletter about music from China. Thanks very much for reading.

In this issue: a look at the end of year lists from user reviews site Douban and some of China’s biggest streaming services.

What was China listening to in 2025?

We might be three weeks into 2026 now on your Gregorian calendar, but in China the real end of year vibes are only just ramping up: the Year of the Snake doesn’t become the Year of the Horse for a few more weeks yet. Nevertheless, a few platforms in the country have published their end of year round-ups, so let’s take a look through.

As has become traditional with these posts, we’ll start with Douban. I usually describe Douban as an online community of hard-to-please users writing reviews of films, books, music and more. I liked Andrew’s description of it (in an excellent recent piece looking at its best books of the year lists) as “the rare social media platform in China that has a lot of goodwill among young people” and one that “attracts a primarily young, urban, highly-educated userbase—very artsy, very international-minded, more than a little pretentious.”

So what were they listening to and liking in 2025? Here are the highest-rated foreign- and Mandarin-language albums:

Top five are: 1 Lady Gaga; 2 Oklou; 3 FKA Twigs; 4 Rosalía; 5 Blood Orange

1 Zhang Zhenyue; 2 Chen Hsien-ching; 3 Yufu; 4 Salsa Chen; 5 Gai and friends

Not a huge amount of overlap with Concrete Avalanche’s albums of the year list, but it’s pleasing to see Xia Zhiyu and Dizkar’s Everybody Loves Hip Hop make the cut, grabbing sixth place on the Mandarin list. That record also lands at number three on the ‘most paid attention to’ hip hop albums of the year, a list that includes Little Simz’s Lotus and Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out too.

Elsewhere on the genre-specific run-downs: Ichiko Aoba’s Luminescent Creatures tops the folk list just ahead of Bon Iver’s latest; FKA Twigs takes two places in the electronic top five (first for Eusexua, fourth for Eusexua Afterglow), a list that also features DJ Gurl’s 头7 at number eight; Essex Honey by Blood Orange claims top spot for R&B; and Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey leads the blues / jazz list with A Matter of Time, with Concrete Avalanche favourites The River, Orchestration, Walkman!, Enji, and Alabaster DePlume also featuring.

Here’s how the rock list looks:

1 Black Country New Road; 2 caroline; 3 HAIM; 4 Wolf Alice; 5 Sunset Rollercoaster

As ever, there’s very little information (well, none really) about how Douban put together these lists, hence an album rated 7.3 can beat an album rated 8.2 with no real explanation. Instead, at the end of their round-up, having broken down their records of the year by genre, they simply tell us that “music knows no genre”.

Apple Music in China also knows no genre — it really just knows the music of one man. Here’s our annual glance at the platform’s Jay Chou songs of the year:

(If you’re new here, Jay Chou always dominates Apple’s lists. Shout out to Wang Leehom for adding some ‘diversity’ here for once.)

A bit more relevant are the ‘end of year awards’ handed out by streaming giant NetEase. After naming pop legend Faye Wong’s ‘My Gifts from the World’ the Mandarin-language song of 2025, the platform reveals its hip hop-heavy top 10 albums list:

That’s ex-Super Boy Hua Chenyu at number one with Tipping Point, the star-studded soundtrack to TV show The First Frost at number two, and, well, you know who that is at number three.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the year-end round-ups from the Tencent empire follow similar trends, with pop absolutely dominating. The main point of interest is how prominent K-pop artists are, a sign that restrictions around them are continuing to ease. Jennie’s Ruby made it into the top five of QQ Music’s albums of the year list for example, a countdown topped by Gai, DamnShine, Kungfu-Pen and Key.L’s G-Block Mixtape.

Meanwhile over on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, Skai isyourgod and AR’s collaboration ‘大展鸿图 Blueprint Supreme’ was the ‘hottest’ song of 2025.

If you want to read a proper rundown of the year in Mandopop, as always the answer is Mando Gap.

To end on a less mainstream note, Hutong rock hang out School held their annual awards in Beijing in early January. The ceremony for the ‘Wudaokou Grammys’ was attended by Chinese rock royalty Cui Jian and saw hard rockers East Cotton No. 7 scoop the Band of the Year prize. Their reward? A giant tankard of beer, which they were then encouraged to down. Ganbei!

3 trends from the year in alternative Chinese music

FEMINISM

A trio of stridently feminist albums in 2025 pointed to the pressures and prejudices faced by young women today.

Xi’an post-punk trio Rats&Pears unveiled an angry debut LP entitled Well of Shame, a reference to a once-banned lesbian novel from 1928. An electro-punk group once known as Fake Orgasm changed their name to Hex in Sparkle but didn’t compromise their approach, channelling Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Quartet and talking of their “strong desire to voice the hidden emotions of young women”. And young Shanghai rock act Fiery Medusa displayed a similarly palpable anger about contemporary society’s attitudes toward women on their debut LP Eyes Looking Down.

Given some of the references weaved into these works, it’s perhaps no surprise that Cold Window found similar themes in the world of literature in China last year (you really ought to subscribe to that newsletter).

(A CHINESE) EMO REVIVAL

China’s had emo bands for years (the great Chinese Football recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their eponymous debut album, for example), but in 2025 they seemed to be everywhere. It wasn’t long before people were talking about a full-scale (Chinese) emo revival. I’ll be posting more of a guide in the coming weeks, but for now, here’s Guangdong band Midwest Emo Mahjong’s I’m not from the midwest, one of the best band and album name combos from the resurgence:

STRUGGLING VENUES

This was not a phenomenon that began in the last 12 months or, of course, one limited to China, but still, the number of high profile music venue closures in 2025 was sobering.

The year was barely a few hours old when the first major venue shuttered — the New Year’s Eve party at Hangzhou’s Loopy was the alternative music hub’s last. Hangzhou producer GG Lobster would later rail against the shallow influencer culture that he saw as contributing to the important venue’s demise:

Unfortunately, this became a key trend as the year progressed, with a string of significant, often long-running non-mainstream music spaces closing across the country. Beijing lost FruitySpace and Dada (although thankfully the latter was resurrected around a month after its ‘closing’ party). Chengdu lost .TAG, a lynchpin nightclub hidden in a tower block. And Shanghai lost ALL, successor to pioneering club space The Shelter. In December, the northern city of Harbin saw SubLive call it quits after 13 years of gigs.

The reasons behind the closures varied and of course, new venues also opened across China, but losing long-running, important creative spaces was a dispiritingly prevalent trend. Hopefully it’s not one that dominates the coming year.