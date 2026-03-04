Concrete Avalanche

Concrete Avalanche

Claire
7d

Gooooose! I do miss Duck Fight Goose. I'm gonna check Wiggle out on bandcamp 🙏🏻

Toma Verlaine
7d

Let me point out one thing: Trigger is not Zhang Xingchan's 'new' band, but one she formed during her student days. Two of their tracks can be found on the 2023 compilation Voice of Wuhan Vol. 10. One is delightfully titled Dinosaur Jr. Fanclub.

