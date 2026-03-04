Hello and welcome to Concrete Avalanche, a newsletter about music from China. Thanks very much for reading.

If you’d like to listen to lots of great music from China for free, all in one place, check out the Concrete Avalanche playlists here. Please support the artists if you can. It’s Bandcamp Friday on March 6th, so that’d be an especially good time to purchase one or more of these releases.

In this issue: an experimental electronic producer returns to the club, Pu Poo Platter serve up warming funky jazz, a pair of RnB mixtapes, frozen rock from Xinjiang, bubbly indie from Zhang ‘Nono’ Xingchan’s full band project, and more.

Mm..food: excellent instrumental act Pu Poo Platter return with tasty new EP

Brooklyn-formed instrumental jazz and funk act Pu Poo Platter are back with a new four track EP — and it might just be their best work yet.

The group, who have Cola Ren collaborator tga on tenor sax (and sometimes on bass and glockenspiel), have previously listed Pharoah Sanders, Smokey Robinson, MF DOOM, J Dilla, and the “atmosphere of ’70s blaxploitation film soundtracks” among their inspirations, and on new record Undercurrent they continue to “make a hotpot of music culture”, with their jazz influences coming through especially strong.

Tong Zhou’s infectious guitar melodies and tga’s sax flourishes are particularly on point on Undercurrent and are given solid foundations to build on via Bolun’s rhythmic basslines and Leon Wang Ohlsson’s skillful drumming. The EP also features flute and “droning sounds” from Zuho, who appeared on the Hiatus ambient compilation I wrote about not too long ago and is currently out on tour with the band. Recorded in Shanghai’s Cashmere Studios, the four tracks were mixed and mastered by Eric Lau, who you might know from his instrumental hip hop productions.

Cooked up with the band’s intrinsic sense of rhythm and knack for enjoyable grooves, the various ingredients on Undercurrent come together to make for a delectable offering. In a world going to shit, Pu Poo Platter provide a little light, a little relief.

Undercurrent is out now, with a 10” vinyl version on the way.

Wriggle room: Gooooose returns with club-focused EP on Svbkvlt

This newsletter will always be indebted to Gooooose. The Anhui-born musician, also known as Han Han, was the driving force behind math-rock band Lava | Ox | Sea, a fantastic group and one that gave us the song ‘Concrete Avalanche’. That was almost two decades ago now, and these days Gooooose is better known for his experimental electronic work.

For his new EP Wriggle, he’s is back on his long-term label home of Svbkvlt, the imprint built by Gaz Williams, co-founder of The Shelter and its successor ALL. It’s billed as a “club-focussed EP” and the music here is certainly among Gooooose’s most dancefloor-centric, relatively speaking. (Compare it, for instance, to his previous release: an intriguing, but less forthright set of experimental studio improvisations.)

Not that Gooooose has completely jettisoned his experimental tendencies of course, it’s just that Wriggle nudges the bpm up a little. The producer’s playfulness and desire to deliver the unexpected are still present, but there’s also a clear propulsion across the EP’s five original tracks.

Things really pick up pace on renowned Bristol-based producer Hodge’s remix of ‘Relay’, before Bait founder Beatrice M. provides something a little different to close out the record. The Paris-based artist’s reworking of ‘Pistons’ retains the original’s off-kilter approach but adds a bit of warmth, a pleasing finale for an EP that’s largely defined by stark percussion, in tandem with its emphasis on alternative club rhythms.

Wriggle is out now.

West side stories: pioneering Xinjiang rock act Puppet release a “spiritual autobiography”

Released at the end of last year, the ‘new’ album from Puppet features songs written over the course of the last three decades. Puppet started out back in 1991, making them one of China’s earliest original rock bands, yet while much the country’s rock ’n’ roll scene at that time was focused on the capital Beijing, Puppet were formed some 1,700 miles away in Urumqi, Xinjiang. That in itself feels remarkable; that the band are still going 35 years later, perhaps even more so.

Though there have been hiatuses and line-up changes in that time, the project’s driving force has remained the same throughout: Uyghur musician Feruh. On the new album, he plays guitar, bass, and synths, and while the songs may stretch back to 1995, they were rearranged and recorded as part of the same sessions, meaning that there’s a cohesive flow to the record.

Fellow Xinjiang-born musician Mamer was once part of Puppet, and for this LP Feruh has drafted in percussionist Zhang Dong, last seen in this newsletter playing with Mamer in Bande. Like Mamer, Feruh has explored more experimental sounds — another of his bands, 6501 (named for the first four digits on national ID cards in Xinjiang), focuses on noise-rock — but Puppet is his vehicle for accessible, classic rock tunes. This easy warmth is enhanced by cameos from mainstream folk-rock singer Lao Lang, who adds glossier vocals on ‘憂傷湖泊’ (‘Sorrowful Lake’) and ‘輓歌1994’ (‘Elegy 1994’), tracks written by the album’s executive producer and Badhead label runner Zhang Xiaozhou.

Feruh’s own vocals are (pleasingly) well-worn and throaty — not quite Johnny Cash on the American Recordings, but certainly a voice that sounds like it’s emanating from someone who has really lived. If the average Chinese citizen has seen extraordinary change in the past three decades, then the experiences of someone living in Xinjiang during this period feel almost unimaginable.

My Freezing Frozen Spirit, the artwork for which features Feruh’s own self-portraits, is billed as his “spiritual autobiography, witnessing the dramatic changes of the times”. There are clearly complex feelings at play, yet sometimes these “dramatic changes” are encapsulated in just a few words, such as on the emotional closing track:

“Tears prove you’re a failure. Acceptance proves you’re a failure.

When you feel tired, when you feel overwhelmed, when you feel helpless.”

My Freezing Frozen Spirit is out now. For more from Puppet, check out the ‘greatest hits’ compilation Selected Works (1995-2014) on Old Heaven Books.

Cold wind blows: indie-rock tales of winter in the northeast on Cool State

Part two in this issue’s wintry trilogy comes from Dongbei, China’s northeast. Like parts of Xinjiang, it can get bitter cold in Dongbei during the winter months, with temperatures well below freezing. “If you’ve never lived in northeast China, it’s hard to imagine what it’s like to get up for school in the dead of winter,” notes label Big Nothing Records when introducing the new album from Dongbei-born musician Jailwhale, entitled Cool State. “[The artist] says the region gives you a feeling of being exiled in a frigid land from birth.”

Jailwhale is the solo project of Jia Wei, who also plays guitar in indie-rock band Uncle Hu. Produced by Uncle Hu frontman Hu Xike, Cool State has a similarly accessible sound to that found on the band’s records. And as with Puppet’s album, there’s a warmth to this LP, even as Jia sketches stark imagery with his lyrics. Songs about the frozen industrial landscapes of the region and the little people overlooked and neglected by society are carried on cosy chords and pleasant melodies.

It’s another record that’s tinged with sadness — with Jailwhale searching for meaning without necessarily finding answers — but one that’s highly listenable nonetheless.

Cool State is out now.

When winter comes: experimental guitarist Mai Mai completes four seasons series in style

Once the keystone in mid-’00s noise-rock outfit Muscle Snog (of which 33EMYBW was also a member), Mai Mai has long been focused on experimental sounds, producing feedback-heavy guitar works and unconventional Beatles covers. Last year, he released the fourth in a series of seasonal-themed LPs, Winter Training, which followed 2024’s Summer Babe, 2023’s Autumn Disturbance and 2021’s Spring Famine. All are now available on Bandcamp.

It’s difficult to pick a favourite from the series, but Winter Training’s foregrounding of Mai Mai’s guitar certainly makes it the most accessible. There are still flashes of feedback and noise throughout, but the guitar work lends the songs more of a sense of structure and melody than Mai’s recent experimental work, even if the classic ‘Moon River’ is given a heavily distorted reworking.

Winter Training is out now, as is the rest of Mai Mai’s seasons series. Start with winter and cycle through from there.

Just briefly: experimental electronics and bubbly indie rock

“PowerElectronics / HarshNoise / Ambient / BlackMetal / Pagan” artist Shiren (Diviner) seems intent on keeping things mysterious, at least when it comes to their bio. But while little is known about this solo producer’s background, they continue to release intriguing music at an impressive clip. “Apart from writing every day, I don’t really know what else to do,” they say in a comment on streaming platform NetEase under Guanyin Sand, one of five new records that they released last year.

The last of that 2025 quintet made its way onto Bandcamp in January, where it’s now been joined by the artist’s first release of 2026. Where Guanyin Sand is a more abstract, textural set of songs, 幻末 and 雾骸 find the artist in atmospheric black metal mode:

‘Something Through The Body’ is an absorbing 24 minute trip through a range of different sonic worlds from Guangzhou-based producer RESBina, fka Luo Qinlin. Part of a set recorded at Guangzhou venue Alkaline, the piece incorporates sounds that echo traditional instrumentation alongside experimental electronics, weaving in roadside field recordings over the top of steady, pulsing rhythms.

Not to be confused with the Shanghai experimental performance space of the same name, Wuhan band Trigger produce bright and bubbly rock music, as demonstrated on their first album Collision of Happiness, which came out on the first day of 2026. The young group are centred around the significant talents of Zhang ‘Nono’ Xingchan, the multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter whose solo releases have created significant buzz, and while this record doesn’t have quite the same impact as her break-out debut, it’s still well worth a listen.

CrazySexyCool: Mintone belatedly celebrate their 15th birthday with a set of soulful mixes

Mintone Records, a Yunnan- and Sichuan-based record label with a lovely little hangout in Chengdu, has released a couple of R&B and laidback hip hop-centric mixtapes to celebrate their 15th birthday… which was last year. “Yes, we’re very late, and sincerely sorry,” they say. But really, no apologies are necessary when things are this chilled out.

Japanese DJ, producer, and Jazzy Sport crew lynchpin Spot-san is joined by longtime friend of the label and Chinese soul purveyor Dizkar in digging through Mintone’s back catalogue for a mixtape. (To be fair, Dizkar’s did come out last year, but it’s only just made it to Bandcamp.) Both mixes provide a pleasing taste of what the label has achieved in a decade and a half, with artists such as Xia Zhiyu and MIIIA featuring throughout. The mixtapes are also a good starting point for anyone intrigued by Chinese R&B. Here’s to another 15 years.

The MINTONE RECORDS 15TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION MIXTAPEs are out now.

Exit music

A key figure on the Chinese jazz scene, Shanghai-based singer-songwriter Voision Xi released her impressive second full-length album Queen and Elf back in late 2024. Now, she’s unveiled an atmospheric new music video for, and a special remix of, one of the stand-out tracks from the record — one that was inspired by the great Joyce Moreno.

Here’s a bit of background: