Concrete Avalanche
The best albums from China in 2025*
Yet another end of year list
Dec 17
•
Jake
41
4
9
A Planet Mu debut + Ingmar Bergman-inspired experimental
+ animal rights punk + a Zhang 'NoNo' Xingchan video
Dec 3
•
Jake
15
4
November 2025
Interview: Cola Ren on capturing the air and breath of a moment through music
How fractured bones and ‘cut out’ CDs have shaped the Guangzhou producer’s sound
Nov 19
•
Jake
21
8
5
Must-listen new music from Cola Ren + Xi'an dream-pop
+ live psych-rock 3,000 metres above sea level + not one but three new releases from China’s premier metal label
Nov 12
•
Jake
21
3
4
October 2025
Chinese midwest emo + new DJ Gurl
+ 'Oriental psych' on a boat + woodblock cover art
Oct 29
•
Jake
30
5
4
"We felt an urge to speak out" + underpass recordings
+ Skai isyourgod heads to North America + "Beijing’s Cafe Oto"
Oct 15
•
Jake
17
2
3
Dirty ambient + Dirty Fingers
+ the welcome return of experimentalists The river, Orchestration, Walkman!
Oct 1
•
Jake
21
2
September 2025
New Chinese shoegaze + 'the Jia Zhangke of rap'
+ a short doc about one of China's longest-running gig venues
Sep 17
•
Jake
27
5
5
Beijing 8-bit bops + Shanghai’s 33EMYBW meets Björk
+ Chinese bands tackling Sonic Youth and 4AD classics + anti-algorithm rock
Sep 3
•
Jake
17
5
August 2025
A Chinese metal tribute to Japanese manga Berserk + Cantonese psych
+ the sounds of a 'pagoda forest' + a film of Fazi in Europe + voxels
Aug 20
•
Jake
17
2
3
Inner Mongolia's answer to King Crimson + a "folk eccentric"
+ an electronic album crafted from field recordings in Tibet + balloons
Aug 6
•
Jake
21
2
4
July 2025
Chinese Football on a football pitch + “unpleasant dance music”
+ legendary folk group Wild Children return with an animated film soundtrack
Jul 23
•
Jake
13
6
6
